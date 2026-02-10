Miami Based Circle of One Marketing Named 'Business of the Year' by Jamaicans.com

Suzan McDowell, President & CEO, Circle of One Marketing Circle of One Marketing

A Proud Moment for Jamaican Excellence in Business

Jamaica has always been a small island with a giant voice, or as we say in Jamaica “we likkle but we tallawah". We carry Jamaican excellence with us into every boardroom, every pitch & every success.”” — Suzan McDowell, Founder & CEO, Circle of One Marketing

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle of One Marketing , a full-service, Jamaican led marketing and communications firm, has been named Business of the Year by Jamaicans.com , one of the world’s leading digital platforms celebrating Jamaican culture, achievement, and the global diaspora.The prestigious honor recognizes Circle of One Marketing’s outstanding leadership, innovative business strategy, and unwavering commitment to elevating Caribbean stories, brands, and communities on the world stage.Founded on the belief that Jamaican excellence belongs everywhere, Circle of One Marketing has built a reputation for delivering high-impact campaigns for major cultural festivals, entertainment brands, hospitality destinations, government agencies, and national corporations, while staying deeply grounded in the rhythms, values, and entrepreneurial spirit of Jamaica. Notable Circle clients include OneUnited Bank, Jazz in the Gardens, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Jamaican Jerk Festival, Pharrell Willliam’s Black Ambition Prize Competition, Afro-Carib Festival and Ten North Group - to name just a few.“Jamaica has always been a small island with a giant voice, or as we say in Jamaica “we likkle but we tallawah!” said Suzan McDowell, Founder and CEO of Circle of One Marketing. “This award from Jamaicans.com is more than recognition; it is affirmation that our culture, our creativity, and our work ethic are powerful forces in the global marketplace. We carry Jamaican excellence with us into every boardroom, every campaign and every success.”Jamaicans.com’s “Business of the Year” award is reserved for companies that exemplify excellence, integrity, innovation, and meaningful impact within the Jamaican and Caribbean community worldwide. Circle of One Marketing was chosen by the people for its ability to scale Caribbean-driven narratives into mainstream platforms, while opening doors for Caribbean-owned brands, creatives, and institutions to compete and win."What makes the Jamaicans.com “Best of Jamaica” awards meaningful is the integrity of the process. Each year, we open nominations to the public, tally votes transparently, and let the community choose the winner. Being trusted to facilitate this process for 26 years speaks to our role to showcase Jamaica and Jamaicans worldwide. We're proud to see Circle of One Marketing recognized for its proven excellence in business and industry." stated Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com.From championing art & entertainment projects and Black-owned businesses to producing campaigns that blend culture with commercial success, Circle of One Marketing has become a bridge between heritage and high-level business performance.“This recognition reflects what is possible when Jamaican resilience meets world-class execution and an unmatched work ethic,” McDowell added. “We are proud to show that Caribbean businesses don’t just participate in global markets, we lead.”As Circle of One Marketing continues to expand its footprint, this honor stands as a powerful symbol of what Jamaican entrepreneurship looks like in the modern global economy: bold, brilliant, and built to last.For more information visit www.circleofonemarketing.com

