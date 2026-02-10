BetterWorld Technology Appoints Yadira Galarza-Berrios, Esq., LL.M, PPM as General Counsel and Regional Director

Strategic hire strengthens legal leadership and supports expansion across Puerto Rico, Latin America, and South America.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, an award-winning Certified B Corporation and managed IT services provider, today announced the appointment of Yadira Galarza-Berrios, Esq., LL.M, PPM as General Counsel and Regional Director. Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Galarza-Berrios will lead the company’s legal strategy, strengthen compliance and Master Services Agreement functions, and serve as a regional leader driving growth across Puerto Rico, South America, and the broader Latin American market.

The appointment comes as BetterWorld Technology expands its presence across Latin America, a market where the company has been recognized as one of the most promising managed service providers. Galarza-Berrios will play a central role in scaling operations with discipline and intention, aligning regional partnerships and growth initiatives with the company’s mission-driven approach to technology services.

“Yadira brings deep legal expertise, regional insight, and leadership experience that aligns strongly with our mission, our values, and our long-term strategy,” said John Jordan, Chief Operating Officer of BetterWorld Technology. “ As we continue to move upmarket and support larger, more complex organizations, Yadira’s guidance on compliance, legal strategy, and regional operations will be instrumental in helping us grow responsibly and serve our clients with excellence.”

In her dual role, Galarza-Berrios will guide BetterWorld Technology’s legal strategy and serve as a regional leader focused on growth, partnerships, and operational alignment. Her work will support the company’s expanding engagement with organizations across diverse industries and geographies, ensuring that BetterWorld Technology delivers the same standard of trusted partnership that has defined its more than 20 years in the IT services industry.

BetterWorld Technology serves clients from 19 locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, including its existing presence in Puerto Rico. The company partners with organizations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education, government contracting, legal services, nonprofits, and private equity to deliver managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud services, IT consulting, and enterprise IT solutions.



About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is an award-winning, Certified B Corporation managed IT services provider with more than 20 years of experience. The company partners with organizations to keep IT systems secure, reliable, and aligned with business goals. Recognized as a Newsweek Most Reliable Company (2025), a CRN MSP 500 Top 250 Managed Service Provider in North America, a Real Leaders Top Impact Company, and a Clutch Top MSP, BetterWorld Technology serves clients from 19 locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Guided by eight core values: Service, Innovation, Passion, Teamwork, Integrity, Excellence, Responsibility, and Dedication, BetterWorld Technology operates on the belief that technology should empower, not complicate. Learn more at betterworldtechnology.com.

Media Contact

BetterWorld Technology

Email: wecare@betterworldtech.com

Phone: (866) 583-8122

www.betterworldtechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.