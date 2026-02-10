Human Touch Launches the Vesta ZG Chair for Everyday Relaxation and Comfort

Featuring Zero Gravity Positioning, Soothing Heat, and Gentle Vibration, the Vesta ZG Chair Supports Circulation and Pressure Relief in a Refined Design

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a leader in ergonomic seating and massage wellness solutions, today announced the launch of the Vesta ZG Chair , a thoughtfully designed zero gravity recliner created to support relaxation, circulation, and everyday relief.The Vesta ZG Chair features zero gravity positioning that elevates the legs above the heart—an ergonomically recommended posture that helps reduce pressure on the spine while supporting healthy circulation. Designed for daily use, the chair combines gentle vibration massage in the back and legs with soothing heat in the back and seat to help ease muscle tension and encourage relaxation.Crafted with full leather upholstery and plush memory foam cushioning, the Vesta ZG Chair offers lasting support with a sophisticated aesthetic suited to a wide range of home environments. Independent power controls allow users to separately adjust the back and leg positions for a personalized recline, while an articulating headrest provides additional ergonomic support.Simple, intuitive operation is supported by an easy-access magnetic remote that securely attaches to either side of the chair, keeping controls within reach whether resting, reading, or recharging.The Vesta ZG Chair is available now for $4,499 at www.humantouch.com and www.relaxtheback.com as well as select Relax The Back stores. The chair is available in chestnut and cream.About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

