Blue Grid Group Appoints Donald Carr as CEO to Spearhead the Company and its 'Business Outcomes-as-a-Service' Strategy

Don Carr, Blue Grid Group's new CEO

Donald Carr joins Blue Grid Group as CEO, bringing leadership from Accenture, Kyndryl, and Wipro to bring a human-centric approach to digital transformation.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Grid Group (BGG), a strategic technology firm specializing in production-ready AI and digital transformation, is proud to announce the appointment of Donald Carr as its Chief Executive Officer.

Don joins Blue Grid Group at a pivotal moment as the firm continues to disrupt the traditional consulting model with its "Business Outcomes-as-a-Service" (BOaaS) framework. A veteran leader in digital transformation, Don is known for his ability to bridge the gap between complex technological potential and actual, measurable business value. His approach is rooted in the belief that technology is only as effective as the business value delivered and the human lives it improves, a philosophy that mirrors Blue Grid Group’s commitment to delivering results over billable hours.

Don brings a wealth of knowledge from his leadership tenures at Accenture, IBM, Kyndryl, and Wipro. His experience at these organizations taught him that the true measure of success isn't just the deployment of a new system, but the tangible value to the company and ease it brings to the teams using it every day - a mindset that is now the heartbeat of Blue Grid Group’s BOaaS model.

“We didn't just want a leader who understands the technology and application of AI; we wanted someone who understands the heartbeat of a business,” says Dr. Katarina Gospic, Board Chairwoman of Blue Grid Group. “Don has a rare gift for making the abstract feel approachable. He doesn’t just see data points; he sees the people and the potential behind them. His commitment to empathy in innovation is exactly why he is the right person to lead BGG as we help our clients navigate the future.”

Under Don’s leadership, Blue Grid Group will continue to scale its BOaaS framework, which delivers measurable business results within 90 days. By focusing on high-impact areas like Predictive Maintenance, Computer Vision, and AI Contract & Invoice Intelligence, Don and his team of innovation leaders are proving that digital transformation can be approachable, swift, and profoundly effective.

“I’ve spent my career watching how easily great ideas can get lost in the noise of complexity,” says Don Carr, CEO of Blue Grid Group. “What drew me to Blue Grid Group is our shared obsession with outcomes that actually matter to people. We aren’t here to sell technology, software or log hours; we’re here to solve problems and create room for teams to do their best work. I’m incredibly excited to help our clients move past the hype and into a reality where technology feels like a natural extension of their own goals.”

Don’s arrival marks a new chapter for Blue Grid Group as it deepens its commitment to business value and human-centric focus that defines the BGG brand, ensuring that every digital outcome is as intuitive as it is impactful.

About Blue Grid Group

Fortune 100 Experience. Boutique Agility. Blue Grid Group (BGG) is a strategic technology firm that delivers Business Outcomes as-a-Service (BOaaS) for enterprise leaders. Founded and led by former Fortune 100 innovation executives who’ve worked with organizations including IBM, Thoughtworks, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, and Disney, BGG bridges the "execution gap" between ambitious strategy and production-ready reality, through simple, frictionless interactions.

Specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Maintenance, High Availability Edge, and Computer Vision, the firm is defined by its 90-Day ROI Standard, moving complex programs from pilot to measurable value in a single quarter. Through its Edsvard AI suite, BGG provides industry-specific solutions that prioritize results over billable hours. By removing the traditional friction of enterprise consulting, Blue Grid Group turns complex IT initiatives into high-velocity strategic assets.

