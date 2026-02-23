Bridge Street Bistro and Island Time Bar & Grill Unveil Third-Floor Renovation, Breakfast and Room Service.

Bridge Street Bistro and Island Time Bar & Grill Shrimp and Grits Bridge Street Bistro Interior

Bridgewalk Resort’s on property restaurant, Bridge Street Bistro and Island Time Bar & Grill Unveil Renovation, Affordable Breakfast and Room Service.

The renovated third floor, new menus, breakfast and room service options allow us to better serve both our community and Bridgewalk Resort’s guests” — Stephen Bishop

BRADENTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge Street Bistro , located on the Bridgewalk Resort property on Anna Maria Island, is excited to announce a full renovation of their third-floor dining space, delivering a refreshed modern look, an inspired new menu, and expanded guest services designed to elevate the dining experience for both locals and visitors. The new menu will change weekly and feature fresh ingredients, guest favorites, and creative additions that reflect the coastal lifestyle and laid-back island atmosphere the brands are known for. The renovation has been underway for some time and is projected to be completed in February. The restaurant is open for business, and the new menus are already in use.The newly renovated third floor showcases contemporary décor, comfortable seating, and panoramic views that make it the perfect spot for any occasion.In addition, Island Time on the ground floor has introduced an affordable breakfast menu, offering quality, flavorful options paired with breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Additionally, Island Time has revamped their all-day menu including a new entrée section while continuing to offer all the favorites.To further enhance guest convenience, room service is now available to guests at Bridgewalk Resort, allowing visitors to enjoy lunch or dinner from the comfort of their accommodations. “This has been a tremendous partnership between myself and Stephen Bishop, the restaurant operator.” said Angela Rodocker from Bridgewalk Resort.“We wanted to create an updated space that is as striking and unique as the one of a kind view the restaurant offers without losing the relaxed island vibe our guests love,” said Stephen Bishop, the restaurant operator of Bridge Street Bistro and Island Time Bar & Grill . “The renovated third floor, new menus, breakfast and room service options allow us to better serve both our community and Bridgewalk Resort’s guests.”Guests are invited to come to experience the new space, enjoy a delicious meal, and take in one of the best views on Bridge Street.For more information, please visit Bridge Street Bistro online at www.bridgstreetbistroonline.com orIsland Time Bar & Grill online at www.islandtimebarandgrill.com orcome in person at Bridgewalk Resort www.silverresorts.com on Bridge Street.You can also follow them on social media for updates and specials.About Bridgewalk ResortLocated in the vibrant Bridge Street district of Anna Maria Island, Bridgewalk Resort, owned by Angela Rodocker, provides spacious suites and easy access to white sand beaches, dining, shopping, and the island’s best attractions—ideal for travelers seeking both comfort and convenience.About Bridge Street BistroBridge Street Bistro is operated by Stephen Bishop and is a locally inspired dining destination located in the heart of Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island. Known for its elevated yet approachable menu, the Bistro blends coastal flavors with classic culinary techniques, emphasizing fresh ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and warm hospitality. With a welcoming indoor dining room and attentive service, Bridge Street Bistro offers an ideal setting for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—whether guests are celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying island life. The restaurant is proudly affiliated with Bridgewalk Resort, extending its commitment to quality, consistency, and memorable guest experiences both on and off the plateAbout Island Time Bar & GrillIsland Time Bar & Grill is operated by Stephen Bishop and captures the relaxed spirit of Anna Maria Island with a vibrant, casual atmosphere and a menu designed for enjoyment. Featuring island favorites, refreshing cocktails, and approachable comfort food, Island Time is a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant embraces the philosophy of slowing down, savoring the moment, enjoying good food and great local musical artists, in great company. As part of the Bridgewalk Resort family, Island Time Bar & Grill delivers friendly service, laid-back energy, and an authentic coastal dining experience that reflects the easy rhythm of island living.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.