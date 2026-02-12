Go Play! Holds Grand Opening February 16 at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis

Go Play! is dedicated to creating a space where families can make memories, relax and enjoy quality time together. Designed to provide fun for the whole family, Go Play! features multi-story play structures, private party rentals and a wide range of food and drink options for both kids and adults. Go Play! is dedicated to creating a space where families can make memories, relax and enjoy quality time together.

Indoor playground and birthday party destination joins shopping and lifestyle center

This new addition strengthens our commitment to offering fun, unique experiences for families throughout Lake Saint Louis.” — Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO at Cohen Equities

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis , a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities, is excited to welcome Go Play! , an indoor playground facility. Go Play! will celebrate its grand opening and first day of public play on Monday, February 16, offering families a chance to see the new play structures, party rooms and concession area. Open play tickets are available now on the Go Play! website. Expanding from their first location in Chesterfield, Go Play! adds a dynamic, family-friendly destination to The Meadows’ curated mix of local businesses and national retailers.Go Play! was founded by St. Louis natives Brad and Jennifer Byrne, parents of two energetic young children. Inspired by a friend’s suggestion and Jennifer’s vision for a family-friendly space, the couple spent 16 months developing their concept before opening their first location in November 2023. Their mission is to create a space where kids can enjoy hours of fun in a safe, engaging environment — while parents can relax, knowing every detail has been designed with families in mind.“We designed Go Play! from the ground up with children in mind,” said Jennifer Byrne, co-owner. “At every step, we ask ourselves: what do kids love? What do parents need? We put ourselves in the shoes of our families to make sure every visit is fun, engaging and stress-free for everyone.”The Meadows, already home to more than 30 unique shops and restaurants, continues to grow as a central hub for shopping, dining and entertainment. With seasonal events such as the popular SummerFest concert series, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market, and holiday celebrations, Go Play! is a welcome addition to the shopping center’s expanding family-friendly offerings.“We’re excited to introduce Go Play! to The Meadows,” said Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO at Cohen Equities. “Their family-focused approach and energetic atmosphere make them a perfect fit for our vibrant community. This new addition strengthens our commitment to offering fun, unique experiences for families throughout Lake Saint Louis.”The Byrnes are excited to bring their concept to families in Lake Saint Louis, adhering to their commitment of cleanliness, exceptional service and fun. “Our mission is to glorify God through this space, and we’re grateful for the blessings that allow us to bring Go Play! to The Meadows,” said Brad Byrne, co-owner of Go Play! “We’ve created a curated space where families can come together and play, and The Meadows is the perfect place to continue that mission. It’s the ideal setting to welcome Lake Saint Louis families to hours of fun and adventure.”Go Play! will begin hosting birthday parties on February 28, bookings are now open on the company website. The new Go Play! is located at Suite 308, between Boulevard Bride and Missions Christmas Store. Business hours are from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm daily. For more information on Go Play!, visit goplaystl.com. For more information on The Meadows, visit themeadowsatlsl.com.About Go Play!Go Play! is an indoor playground and event venue with locations in Chesterfield and Lake Saint Louis. Designed to provide fun for the whole family, Go Play! features multi-story play structures, private party rentals and a wide range of food and drink options for both kids and adults. Go Play! is dedicated to creating a space where families can make memories, relax and enjoy quality time together.About The Meadows at Lake Saint LouisThe Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities. The “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, the area features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Meadows frequently hosts events for the community to enjoy, including their popular SummerFest free concert series held every Thursday, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers’ Market and holiday events with Santa. To view a directory of businesses located at The Meadows, visit https://themeadowsatlsl.com/shop/

