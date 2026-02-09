REMAX Hendriks Team Announces 4th Annual Free Family Day Skate in Thorold

Official event branding for the 2026 Family Day celebration in Thorold. The Algoma Central Arena will host the 4th Annual Free Family Skate Day on February 16. Local families enjoy a community-focused day on the ice at a previous REMAX Hendriks Team Realty free skate event.

REMAX Hendriks Team Realty hosts a community-focused Family Day event on February 16, 2026, featuring free skating and hot chocolate at Algoma Central Arena.

This Family Day skate is all about community, connection, and fun on the ice. We are proud to support local families across the Niagara Region through this annual tradition.” — Jerry Hendriks

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMAX Hendriks Team Realty is pleased to announce the return of its 4th Annual FREE Family Skate Day, scheduled for Family Day, Monday, February 16, 2026. This community-centered event will take place at the Algoma Central Arena within Canada Games Park from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

The annual tradition serves as a cornerstone of the Hendriks Team’s commitment to supporting local families and fostering community connection across the Niagara Region. The event is open to residents of all ages and offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere to celebrate the provincial holiday.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary skating, hot chocolate, face painting, and bracelet making. While admission is free, the Hendriks Team encourages participants to bring a non-perishable food item donation to support Community Care. Additionally, organizers remind participants that all skaters must provide their own equipment, as skate rentals are not available at the venue.

"Our team is deeply rooted in the Niagara community, and this event is our way of saying thank you to our neighbors," says a representative from REMAX Hendriks Team Realty. "It is about more than just skating; it is about creating a space where families can connect and make memories without the burden of cost."

The 2026 event is made possible through the support of local sponsors, including Tyler Hibbs, Mortgage Agent Level 2, and Kevin Ridgway, CFP. Their contributions ensure that the event remains accessible to all members of the community.

Registration is encouraged to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees. Interested families can secure their spot by visiting the official event page at niagarahomes.com.

About REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY:

REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage based in St. Catharines, Ontario. The team specializes in residential real estate, providing expert guidance for buyers and sellers while maintaining a strong presence in community philanthropic initiatives and local events.

Legal Disclaimer:

