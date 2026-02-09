Marc Snyderman selected as Top Entrepreneur and Lawyer of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Marc Snyderman at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Snyderman, Entrepreneur in Strategic Business & Legal Solutions, best-selling author and content creator, was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur and Lawyer of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to three decades in the industry, Mr. Snyderman has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Snyderman is a serial entrepreneur and currently a Partner at OCG Solutions LLP, where his focus is on representing and supporting small and mid-sized companies in their growth phase with strategic legal and risk management services as outside general counsel. Through the OGC Solutions model, they can deliver a virtual legal department with a fulll suite of services from employment law to corporate law and intellectual property as well as litigation. As an entrepreneur and former c-level executive himself, he understands the complexities and day-to-day challenges of running businesses. He will always deliver pragmatic straightforward advice. He provides outside general counsel services to businesses across industry sectors, assisting companies with myriad legal and business issues and specializing in government contracting, technology, engineering and software development, risk management, employment law and strategic consulting as well as general corporate matters.Mr. Snyderman is also the Founder and Managing Partner at Next Point Ventures, LLC, a venture studio that works in tandem with companies to elevate their value through capital, human resources, and delivery of its proprietary solutions stack. They identify critical points in time in a business and bring pragmatic resources to support the business on its journey. In addition, he is Co-Founder of Ukreate LLC, Founder and M&A Advisor at PREP4MA, and Co-Founder and CEO of VendOnboard.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to corporate law, IT law, business law, property law, business consulting, management consulting, public speaking, legal consulting, project management, marketing consulting, brand consulting, change management, technical support and strategic planning.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Snyderman earned his B.S. in Policy and Management Studies and Political Science with a minor in Spanish from Dickinson College. He earned his J.D. from Rutgers Law School in 1997 and Executive Business Certificates from Mendoza School of Business at Notre Dame University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Snyderman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for his selection of Top Entrepreneur and Lawyer of the Year for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Mr. Snyderman has been an active board member and business law teach for the Latin American Economic Development Association, Inc., a board member for Ironbound Boxing Academy as well as a founder and board member of Next Frontier Advanced Manufacturing Institute.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Snyderman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Snyderman attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys fitness, cooking, traveling, and spending time with his family.For more information please visit: http://www.npointventures.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.