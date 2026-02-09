Flux Marine showcases its 2026 Electric Outboard System at Miami International Boat Show

Electric Highfield Sport 660 powered by Flux Marine

Electric propulsion designed for repeatable production and real-world use

BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flux Marine, developer of high performance electric outboard motors and integrated propulsion systems for recreational and commercial vessels, will unveil the 2026 version of its 115HP electric outboard system at the Miami International Boat Show, taking place February 11 through 15.

The 2026 system is a refined iteration of Flux Marine’s existing 115 HP electric outboard platform, incorporating manufacturing and system level enhancements designed to support increased production volumes. The update reflects Flux Marine’s focus on scaling delivery to meet growing demand across recreational and commercial applications.

Flux Marine will offer attendees the ability to sign-up for sea trail demonstrations throughout the show, aboard a Scout 215 XSF center console based at the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club. Sea trials allow guests to experience Flux’s quiet, emission-free electric propulsion in a high-horsepower planing application, highlighting smooth acceleration, confident handling, and the practical benefits of electric propulsion in real-world boating conditions

Inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, visitors can meet with Flux Marine engineers at booth MB4616 to examine the company’s proprietary propulsion, telematics and battery technology. The Flux Marine team will provide detailed insight into system design, installation flexibility, and production readiness as the company expands manufacturing capacity.

“The 2026 system reflects how we are evolving the Flux platform to support scale,” said Ben Sorkin, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Marine. “Our focus is on delivering consistent performance and reliability as we increase production to meet demand, without changing the fundamental experience our customers expect.”

Flux Marine’s presence at the show reflects its expanding relationships with boat manufacturers including Highfield, Scout, and Zodiac, as well as its growing portfolio of turnkey electric boat and outboard packages delivered directly to customers.

Attendees interested in technical discussions or scheduling on water demonstrations can visit booth MB4616 or contact Flux Marine in advance at 401-578-2805.

For more information, visit www.fluxmarine.com.

About Flux Marine

Flux Marine is headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, where it designs and manufactures high performance electric outboard motors and integrated battery systems. The company’s internet connected propulsion platforms are engineered for strong acceleration, precise maneuverability, and quiet operation while reducing maintenance and eliminating emissions associated with traditional combustion engines.

