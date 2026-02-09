Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Tri-Level Trophy Penthouse in Miami’s Iconic Brickell Flatiron to Sell at Auction

Designer-ready architectural masterpiece with private rooftop pool takes center stage at ModaMiami, in cooperation with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Presenting this property through a time-certain auction allows us to connect it with qualified global buyers who recognize the opportunity to create a truly bespoke residence in the heart of Brickell.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breathtaking tri-level trophy penthouse within Brickell’s iconic Flatiron is set to sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for $14.9 million, bidding will open on 18 February via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminate live on 28 February during ModaMiami, the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast.

Built for a new generation of discerning car enthusiasts, ModaMiami caters to true connoisseurs of style. Returning for a second year, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will feature some of the finest Sotheby's-represented properties alongside rare and collectible automobiles during its auction event at The Biltmore Hotel Miami - Coral Gables in partnership with RM Sotheby's, as the world’s leading auction house for rare and collectible cars and the world's leading auction house for luxury real estate, come together. Bidding will continue online throughout March.

“This penthouse offers a rare combination of scale, privacy, and design flexibility at the top of one of Miami’s most iconic residential towers,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Presenting this property through a time-certain auction allows us to connect it with qualified global buyers who recognize the opportunity to create a truly bespoke residence in the heart of Brickell.”

Soaring across three private floors accessible by a dedicated in-residence elevator, the over 7,800-square-foot penthouse represents the pinnacle of designer-ready luxury in Miami’s most prestigious financial district. Triple-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling impact glass frame more than 200-degree panoramic views of the city skyline and Biscayne Bay, while expansive wraparound terraces on every level extend the living experience outdoors. Vast open-plan interiors offer an unprecedented canvas for bespoke customization, with five bedroom suites, seven full bathrooms, and two powder rooms in a rare corner configuration.

“This is a one-of-a-kind offering within Miami’s urban core,” added Garcia. “From its dramatic vertical volume and panoramic views to its private rooftop pool, the penthouse offers a level of architectural presence and lifestyle potential that is exceptionally rare. Partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and RM Sotheby’s for ModaMiami allows us to introduce this extraordinary residence to a worldwide audience actively seeking the finest in trophy assets and luxury offerings.”

The crown jewel of the residence is the ultra-private rooftop, where an exclusive pool and expansive entertainment terrace create an extraordinary sanctuary beneath an endless sky. With sweeping sunrise-to-sunset vistas, a prepared wet bar, and space designed for alfresco gatherings, the rooftop offers a level of privacy, scale, and versatility seldom found in urban luxury living. Completed in 2020, Brickell Flatiron combines architectural distinction with modern systems and premium building amenities.

Residents of the Brickell Flatiron enjoy five assigned parking spaces with valet service, 24-hour security and a doorman, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool and spa, a clubhouse and business center, and secured elevator access—all moments from acclaimed dining destinations including Zuma, Sexy Fish, Komodo, and Delilah, as well as cultural attractions such as Pérez Art Museum Miami and Wynwood Walls. Luxury shopping, pristine beaches, marinas, championship golf courses, and world-renowned events, including Art Basel Miami Beach, complete the unparalleled lifestyle offering.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography and renderings credited to Lux Media Group and Carol Villela.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.