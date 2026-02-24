Rewrite & Rise, Inc. Launches Free Community AI Workshop Series to Expand Workforce Access Through Public Libraries

Rewrite & Rise Inc workforce development logo

Nonprofit delivers beginner-friendly AI education and career readiness support for underserved and transitioning adults.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rewrite & Rise, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to workforce development and digital literacy, today announced the launch of a 4-part, in-person AI Workshop Series for Beginners, in partnership with the Fulton County Library System – Fairburn Branch.The free community program introduces adults to practical uses of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT for career development, job search, productivity, and small business support. The series reflects a growing national effort to expand AI literacy beyond technical professionals and into public institutions serving as workforce reskilling hubs.As artificial intelligence reshapes hiring, productivity, and workplace expectations, access to foundational AI skills has become a critical workforce issue. Many adults—particularly career transitioners, job seekers, and individuals without technical backgrounds—remain excluded from formal AI education . Rewrite & Rise, Inc.'s workshop series seeks to close that gap."AI is no longer a future skill—it's a present-day survival skill," said Nan Ross, Founder of Rewrite & Rise, Inc., and an AI Certified Consultant and workforce development educator. "But access is uneven. Many people hear about AI in the news and feel intimidated or left behind. Our goal is to demystify AI and give people the confidence to use it as a practical support tool in their careers and daily lives."The four-session series will be hosted in person at the Fairburn Branch of the Fulton County Library System and is open to the public with limited seating. The curriculum is designed for beginners and requires no coding experience or technical background.Participants will learn:• How AI tools work at a basic level• How to use AI for job search, resume support, and career planning• How to apply AI for productivity and small business use• Principles of responsible and ethical AI useThe partnership highlights the expanding role of public libraries as centers for workforce development, digital inclusion, and lifelong learning.Rewrite & Rise, Inc. focuses on workforce development, career transition support, and digital literacy for underserved and transitioning adults. Through free and low-cost community programs, the organization provides practical education to help individuals navigate an evolving job market with confidence and clarity."Our work sits at the intersection of workforce readiness and human confidence," Ross added. "This isn't about turning people into engineers. It's about helping people understand the tools shaping their opportunities—and giving them a seat at the table."The AI workshop series is the first phase of a broader community education initiative that Rewrite & Rise plans to scale through additional library partnerships and public institutions. Registration is required, and seating is limited.Website: https://www.rewriteandrise.org/events Registration: https://4partaiworkshop.eventbrite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.