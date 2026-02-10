Certified Roth Conversion Specialist™ (CRCS™) Designation Launches to Address Growing Planning Gap in Financial Services

The Certified Roth Conversion Specialist™ (CRCS™) designation launches to certify advisors in Roth conversion analysis that helps clients avoid costly errors.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Certified Roth Conversion Specialist™ ( CRCS™ ) designation has officially launched, providing financial professionals with the industry’s first and only formal credential that validates advanced competency in Roth IRA conversion analysis.As Roth conversions have become one of the hottest topics in the financial space, the complexity of providing accurate and unbiased advice has never been more important. The CRCS™ designation was developed to address this growing need for specialization by recognizing advisors who can analytically evaluate Roth conversion strategies across a client’s retirement years. Unlike broad retirement or tax designations, the CRCS™ designation is narrowly focused on Roth IRA conversion analysis and the variables that go into running conversions.The CRCS™ emphasizes scenario-based analysis within an overall retirement plan rather than isolated calculations or product-driven recommendations. After earning the designation, advisors demonstrate the ability to evaluate Roth conversion strategies by incorporating IRMAA exposure, Social Security, withdrawal sequencing, sequence of return risk, required minimum distributions (RMDs), and other key factors that influence whether a conversion improves outcomes or creates unintended tax consequences for clients and their heirs.Wealth Preservation Institute founder Roccy DeFrancesco, JD, CAPP™, CMP™, CRCS™, said, “Few advisors fully understand the Roth IRA conversion math or use software capable of producing accurate conversion analyses for clients. Poor conversion advice can cost clients and their families hundreds of thousands of dollars. The CRCS™ allows advisors to demonstrate that they have invested additional time and education to become proficient in conversion design, giving clients greater confidence in both the advisor and the advice provided.”The CRCS™ designation is intended for financial advisors, planners, tax professionals, estate planning attorneys, and other retirement-focused practitioners who wish to demonstrate a high level of technical competence in one of the most misunderstood areas of retirement planning.The CRCS™ designation is earned by successfully passing a rigorous examination designed to test knowledge, understanding, and application of Roth conversion planning concepts. In addition to multiple-choice questions, candidates must complete a practical case study exam to demonstrate their ability to provide suitable and defensible conversion strategies.The launch of the CRCS™ designation reflects the increasing demand for trusted expertise as consumers seek advisors who can clearly explain and support complex planning recommendations under real-world conditions rather than relying on simplified rules of thumb.Additional information regarding eligibility, examination requirements, and the certification process can be found at https://certifiedrothconversionspecialist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.