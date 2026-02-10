Toronto Immigration Law Firm Sobirovs Establishes $10,000 Scholarship for Central Asian Law Students

Sobirovs Invest $10K in uOttawa Law's LLM Program to Assist Aspiring Students

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sobirovs Law Firm, a Toronto-based immigration law firm, has established the Sobirovs Law Firm Entrance Scholarship at the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Law, providing $5,000 annually to two incoming Master of Laws (LLM) students from Central Asia.

The scholarship supports international graduate students who have obtained law degrees from postsecondary institutions in Central Asia and are admitted full-time to the Faculty of Law’s Common Law Section LLM program. Recipients are selected automatically based on academic achievement, with no separate application required.

Rakhmad Sobirov, Managing Lawyer at Sobirovs Law Firm and a 2011 graduate of the University of Ottawa’s JD program, established the scholarship to enable Central Asian law students to gain Canadian legal education and return home equipped to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law in their regions.

“Educating the next generation of lawyers specializing in international law is more important than ever, as we witness challenges to the rule-based international order,” said Sobirov. “uOttawa Law School, as a leading institution in various areas of law, offers excellent LLM programs and concentrations of great interest to Central Asian law students.”

Sobirov immigrated to Canada from Uzbekistan in 2005 as a Federal Skilled Worker. He previously worked with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna and the International Criminal Court in The Hague before pursuing his Canadian legal education.

The scholarship joins the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law’s portfolio of entrance awards supporting graduate students in specialized areas of legal study.

