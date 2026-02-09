Founder-Led Digital Marketing Agency Elevation Web Design & SEO Launches in Longmont

Founder Chase McNaughton

Longmont-based Elevation Web Design & SEO launches, providing local SEO, web design, and Google Ads services for Front Range service businesses.

Many local businesses invest in SEO without clarity on what is being done or how it connects to growth. Elevation was created to change that.” — Chase McNaughton

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevation Web Design & SEO , a founder-led SEO company in Longmont, Colorado, officially announces its launch. The company provides local SEO, website design, and Google Ads advertising services for service-based businesses across Longmont and the Colorado Front Range.Founded by Chase McNaughton, Elevation Web Design & SEO was built after years of hands-on experience working in competitive SEO environments serving medical and professional service businesses in markets such as New York City and Los Angeles. These industries demand precision, compliance awareness, and measurable performance, where rankings directly impact revenue and mistakes carry real consequences.That experience now shapes Elevation's approach to local SEO for small and mid-sized businesses.Rather than operating as a high-volume agency with layered account management, Elevation is intentionally founder-led. Strategy, execution, and communication are handled directly by the founder, eliminating the disconnect many business owners experience when campaigns are passed between sales teams, junior account managers, or outsourced fulfillment providers.Elevation Web Design & SEO focuses exclusively on local service-based businesses, including contractors, medical practices, professional services, and brick-and-mortar companies. Elevation uses search-driven lead generation strategies designed to perform in real local markets. Businesses can learn more about Elevation's local SEO approach on the company website.In addition to client work, Elevation actively operates and ranks its own local service businesses, using real-world performance data to test and refine SEO strategies before applying them to client campaigns. This operator-led approach ensures recommendations are grounded in execution, not theory.Based on Main Street in Longmont, Elevation Web Design & SEO serves businesses throughout Longmont, Erie, Broomfield, Boulder, Lafayette, and the surrounding Front Range, building campaigns that account for regional competition, local search behavior, and how customers actually choose service providers.For more information about Elevation Web Design & SEO or to schedule a consultation, visit the official website About Elevation Web Design & SEO Elevation Web Design & SEO is a Longmont, Colorado-based digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO, web design, and search-driven lead generation for service-based businesses. Founded by Chase McNaughton, the agency is built on founder-led execution, transparent communication, and strategies designed for real-world local competition. The agency serves clients nationally, but has a strong focus on local cities including Longmont, Broomfield, Erie, Lafayette, Boulder, and the entire Front Range.

