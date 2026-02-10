Steel Media announces leadership transition as Pocket Gamer enters its 20th year

Steel Media Limited logo Dave Bradley (left) and Chris James (right) at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026. Credit: Steel Media Ltd.

Founder Chris James moves into Chairman role as Dave Bradley takes on day-to-day leadership of the business.

I honestly could not be prouder of the team and what we’ve done so far - and my love for this amazing industry has certainly not lessened over time, so I’m definitely not leaving!” — Chris James

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a hugely successful Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, which saw 3,000 games industry professionals gathering in London for the industry’s most significant UK knowledge-sharing and networking event, the Steel Media Ltd management team has levelled up.Today’s announcement confirms a leadership transition, with founder and long-time Pocket Gamer leader Chris James moving into the role of Chairman, and current COO Dave Bradley stepping up to the position of General Manager.The decision was made public during the opening ceremony of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 and comes as the Pocket Gamer brand (and founding team) celebrate their 20th anniversary.Pocket Gamer was founded in March 2006 as a consumer-focused website, before expanding into B2B coverage and later events with the launch of the internationally acclaimed PG Connects conference series in 2014.Chris James co-founded Pocket Gamer in 2006 and has led the business through successive stages of growth, serving as Managing Director and CEO. A former magazine journalist and editor, he is widely recognised for his entrepreneurial drive and his role as a connector and champion of the games industry. James will continue much of this in his new role as Chairman, with a focus on strategic oversight and international expansion, exploring new territories and partnerships to support the company’s continued global growth.The PGC event brand is already planning nine further events following London, launching in new territories such as Malmö, Bangkok and Gran Canaria, on top of recent additions in Barcelona and Shanghai. James will be pivotal in continuing that international momentum.“I honestly could not be prouder of the team and what we’ve done so far - and my love for this amazing industry has certainly not lessened over time, so I’m definitely not leaving! However, after 20 years at the wheel, it does feel like a good opportunity to step back from the front line and take some time to think about the bigger picture and consider the wider landscape of industry opportunities from a different vantage point.“Of course, this sort of move is only possible if you have a strong senior management team, and I’m super confident that in Dave Bradley, Steel Media has the perfect successor to lead from the front. He’s been a key part of the management team that has got us where we are today.“Also, he’s ably supported by co-founder and Creative Director Jez Bridgeman and a very capable senior team, including SVP Business Development Lisa Bisset, sales lead Andreea Giurcha and events lead Caris Etherington as well as editorial, marketing, production, operations and more, along with many others that make the magic happen!"Dave Bradley joined Steel Media in 2016 as Operations Manager, later becoming COO, and now assumes day-to-day leadership of the business as General Manager. A former magazine journalist and editor with nearly three decades of experience across games, technology, film and television media, Bradley has been closely associated with the company’s editorial, events and marketing operations.“It's a privilege to step into a leadership role at a company so beloved by the industry,” said Dave Bradley. “The industry has seen Steel Media grow from a UK media team championing mobile games into a global force for good. Who would have thought 20 years ago that mobile games would account for half of the global games market, a multi-billion dollar vertical? Apparently, Chris James did! Following in his footsteps is an exciting challenge, and I’m looking forward to seeing how our websites and conferences can evolve. It’s an honour to be part of a team that is so forward-looking and has developed such an international influence.”During the pair’s time working together at Steel Media, Pocket Gamer Connects has expanded to a global series of ten annual events, alongside significant growth across the company’s media portfolio.Together, the transition reflects both continuity and ambition, positioning Pocket Gamer for its next phase of international growth as it enters its third decade.##ENDS##Media ContactFor more information, please contact Dimoso on behalf of Steel Media ltd.jacki@dimoso.comemily@dimoso.comAbout Steel MediaSince 2019, Steel Media Ltd has been owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming (TSE: EGLX), the Toronto-based listed company which specialises in communities for gamers, making Pocket Gamer a stablemate to huge online brands such as Icy Veins, Addicting Games, The Sims Resource, U.GG and Fantasy Football Scout.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.