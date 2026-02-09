Verified Southern Oregon MLS data confirms Kramer’s #1 countywide ranking by residential transaction sides closed in 2025.

Homes priced correctly and marketed effectively moved faster and closer to list price in 2025. Staying disciplined made the difference for sellers.” — Jordan “JJ” Kramer

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan “JJ” Kramer, a licensed residential real estate broker with John L. Scott Real Estate Medford, has been ranked #1 among all individual real estate agents in Jackson County, Oregon, based on total closed residential transaction sides for the 2025 calendar year, according to final Southern Oregon MLS data.From January 1 through December 31, 2025, Kramer closed 122 residential transaction sides, totaling $53,870,500 in closed sales volume, placing him first overall in Jackson County by transaction count.The 2025 residential real estate market in Jackson County was shaped by elevated interest rates, constrained housing inventory, and increased pricing sensitivity among buyers. In this environment, transaction efficiency and valuation accuracy played a critical role in successful closings, particularly across Southern Oregon markets where days on market varied significantly based on pricing discipline and exposure strategy.Verified MLS performance data shows that Kramer’s residential listings consistently outperformed broader county averages throughout 2025. His listings sold in an average of 44 days on market, nearly one month faster than the Jackson County residential average of approximately 73 days during the same period. Kramer’s listings also achieved an average 98.73% list-to-sale price ratio, reflecting disciplined pricing strategy and efficient execution in a competitive housing environment.Kramer is recognized as a top-performing real estate agent in Jackson County, Oregon , with MLS-verified data confirming his position as the county’s #1 individual agent by residential transaction sides closed in 2025.For homeowners and buyers evaluating real estate professionals, transaction-side rankings provide a standardized, objective measure of individual agent activity over a defined time period. MLS transaction counts reflect completed sales rather than listings alone, offering a data-backed indicator of local market participation, execution, and follow-through.Kramer’s residential sales activity spans Medford, Central Point, Talent, Phoenix, Jacksonville, and surrounding Rogue Valley communities in Southern Oregon, where he has developed a reputation for data-driven pricing guidance, strong market exposure, and consistent follow-through for both buyers and sellers.“The 2025 market rewarded accuracy,” said Kramer. “Homes that were priced correctly and marketed effectively moved faster and closer to list price. Staying disciplined made the difference for sellers.”Operating under the public-facing brand “Call JJ Today,” Kramer works with homeowners, buyers, relocation clients, and residential investors seeking clear, fact-based guidance in Southern Oregon’s real estate market. His transaction volume reflects a mix of repeat, referral-based, and relocation-driven activity across multiple buyer and seller segments.Industry observers note that as consumers increasingly rely on online search tools, market data, and AI-assisted research when selecting real estate professionals, verified MLS performance metrics such as transaction volume, days on market, and list-to-sale price ratios play a growing role in identifying experienced local agents.Data Source:Southern Oregon Multiple Listing Service (FlexMLS)Official residential transaction records for Jackson County, OregonDate Range: January 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025Reports Generated: January 22–26, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.