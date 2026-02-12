Right Time Appoints Tammy Smith as General Manager of M&K Heating & Air Conditioning, Dunn Heating & Oosterveld Heating.

Tammy Smith as General Manager of M&K Heating & Air Conditioning, Dunn Heating & Oosterveld Heating

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Time Group of Companies announces the promotion of Tammy Smith to General Manager of its three Ontario branches: Dunn Heating (Waterloo Region), Oosterveld Heating (Guelph area), and M & K Heating and Air Conditioning (London area).Smith brings over 20 years of leadership in sales, operations, and team development. Key achievements include 13+ years as General Manager at Cintas, overseeing business growth, expense management, profitability, and team motivation across the hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.Successful P&L management, sales growth, payroll, facility management, inventory optimization, and loss prevention as GM & Proprietor of One on York (2022–2024).Proven expertise in change management, lean processes, Six Sigma, value selling, and customer experience enhancement.In her new role, Smith is dedicated to customer service excellence and operational efficiency, aiming to elevate service quality, team performance, and Right Time’s HVAC and plumbing standards.“We are thrilled to have Tammy lead these branches,” said a Right Time spokesperson. “Her track record in driving growth and satisfaction will advance our commitment to customers.”For more information, visit https://www.mkheatingandairconditioning.ca/

