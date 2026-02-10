Capitol Physical Therapy Unveils New Report on the Causes and Treatment of Limited Range of Motion

This report joins a growing collection from Capitol Physical Therapy's library, underscoring their dedication to public education.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Physical Therapy in Washington DC is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive new educational report titled “ Understanding Limited Range of Motion: Causes, Conditions, and How Physical Therapy Can Help.” This latest resource provides clear, accessible information for individuals coping with stiffness, discomfort, or movement limitations — and offers practical guidance on how personalized physical therapy can support improved mobility and overall quality of life.The newly released guide explores what limited range of motion is, examines common causes and conditions, and highlights how physical therapy can help people restore flexibility and function. A limited range of motion occurs when a joint does not move as freely or as fully as expected. This change can make routine activities such as reaching, bending, or turning painful or difficult, particularly when caused by injury, aging, or chronic health conditions.“The impact of restricted movement on daily life is real, and it often goes unrecognized until it interferes with the activities people care about most,” says Dr. Subha Nagasubramanian , clinic owner and lead physical therapist at Capitol Physical Therapy. “With this report, we want to empower readers with knowledge about why these changes happen and how targeted physical therapy strategies can make a meaningful difference.”The report outlines several common contributors to a limited range of motion, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, injuries, muscular imbalances, and age-related changes. It also addresses less common causes, underscoring that movement restrictions can arise from a wide range of underlying factors.Key sections of the report include an understanding of a limited range of motion, common causes, and the role of physical therapy in healing.The physical therapy strategies discussed in the report are tailored to individual needs and may include strengthening and stretching exercises, hands-on joint mobilization techniques, pain management approaches, and lifestyle recommendations designed to support continued progress outside the clinic.Capitol Physical Therapy encourages anyone experiencing stiffness, discomfort, or reduced joint mobility to review the report and consider consulting a licensed physical therapist. Early intervention can help individuals better manage symptoms and slow the progression of mobility limitations before they significantly impact daily life.The full report, “Understanding Limited Range of Motion: Causes, Conditions, and How Physical Therapy Can Help,” is now available for free on the Capitol Physical Therapy website. Readers can access it online to explore the causes of a limited range of motion and learn how evidence-based physical therapy can provide relief, improve mobility, and help them recover more quickly.

