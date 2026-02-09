HIP Video Promo Presents: HighWay releases all new ‘¡BANG BANG!’ music video

HighWay Balance Humor and Heavy Groove on '¡BANG BANG!'"

FRANCE, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HighWay has never rushed its story. Formed in the late ’90s by brothers Ben and Romain Chambert in the South of France, the band has spent more than 25 years growing up together, learning in public, and letting time shape their music. HighWay’s sound remains rooted in hard rock, with clear influence from AC/DC, Aerosmith, Queen, Def Leppard, The Beatles, and Whitesnake, while pulling from blues, soul, funk, and heavier metal. That mix has carried them through more than 400 shows across Europe and onto stages with Michael Schenker, Scorpions or Jeff Scott Soto (featured on their track “Wake Up”). Their songs have followed the same path as their lives—loud at first, rough around the edges, and gradually more focused. With their sixth album, Last Call For Rock’n’Roll, set for release on April 24, 2026, HighWay sounds grounded, confident, and clear about who they are.

That perspective comes from longevity. Early releases like their first EP, Have a Beer!, captured the band as teenagers—raw, imperfect, and driven more by instinct than precision. Those songs were fun and messy, and the band has never tried to erase that history. Instead, each subsequent album has built on it, tightening the songwriting, strengthening the production, and sharpening their live show. The new record reflects that steady climb. The lyrics are more personal and direct, shaped by real challenges and life experience, while the music stays loud and unapologetic. Year after year, they have now become one of the major bands in the European Rock scene.

The second single, “¡BANG BANG!,” was written quickly near the end of the album sessions. It leans into humor and cynicism without losing its edge. A sleazy riff and heavy groove carry lyrics that wrestle with two opposing paths—fantasy and excess versus fear, judgment, and consequence. “Lyrically, the song explores the inner conflict between chasing a superficial, fantasy-filled life or choosing a simpler path shaped by fear and moral consequences,” Ben Chambert says. Producer Brett Caldas-Lima helped lock in the vocal arrangements, keeping the track sharp, playful, and tight. It’s video doubles down on satire, using exaggerated characters, inner voices, and a 60s-inspired visual style to underline the song’s themes.

After 25 years, HighWay isn’t slowing down. With Last Call For Rock’n’Roll arriving this spring, a growing fanbase, and plans to tour North and South America in 2027, the band is still doing what it’s always done—playing loud, staying honest, and moving forward without looking back.

