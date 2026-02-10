Kustom US Announces Partnership with First Light Restoration, Expanding One-Call Disaster Recovery into Louisville

Grounded in First Light’s local reputation and shared discipline, the partnership expands Kustom’s national delivery model while keeping leadership local.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kustom US (“Kustom”), a national disaster recovery platform, today announced its expansion into the Kentucky market through a partnership with First Light Restoration , a locally led restoration company. First Light Restoration will now operate as First Light Restoration, A Division of Kustom, combining hometown leadership with the scale and coordination of a national organization.The partnership marks Kustom’s 13th strategic partnership and expands the organization to 26 divisions nationwide, reinforcing a coast-to-coast platform built through locally led growth. First Light Restoration will remain locally operated, allowing clients to continue working with the same team while gaining access to Kustom’s national response capabilities and large-loss experience.First Light Restoration has served the Louisville community since 2024, providing one-call restoration and reconstruction services to residential and commercial clients. According to the companies, day-to-day operations will remain unchanged, supporting continuity for customers and employees while expanding the organization’s ability to respond to complex commercial claims and weather-driven events. Wes Walker, former owner of First Light Restoration and now General Manager, said the partnership reflects a shared vision for disciplined growth and long-term investment in people.“First Light Restoration has always been growth-minded and open to opportunities that strengthen our business and our team,” said Walker. “Kustom was a company I had followed and respected for a long time, and it became clear we share a strong alignment around customer service and operational discipline. This partnership allows us to maintain a hometown approach while expanding our ability to support large-loss events and complex commercial needs with the backing of a national organization.”Kevin Sheppard, Chief Executive Officer of Kustom, said partnerships like this strengthen the company’s national platform while preserving the leadership that has built trust locally.“We are proud to welcome First Light Restoration into the Kustom organization,” said Sheppard. “Wes and his team have built a strong foundation in their market through consistent execution and a genuine commitment to their clients. As the only privately held consolidator in disaster recovery, we focus on long-term alignment with operators who share our values and our investment in people. Expanding into Kentucky through a locally led partnership allows us to grow responsibly while strengthening our ability to support communities through complex recovery events.”As part of Kustom, First Light Restoration will continue operating with local leadership while gaining access to expanded personnel support, national coordination, and additional capacity during large-scale events or weather-driven response needs. The partnership also adds decades of industry experience and further strengthens Kustom’s ability to manage large-loss response across its growing national footprint.About KustomKustom is a national disaster recovery platform delivering rapid, coordinated response for commercial organizations and homeowners across the United States. Founded in 1968 and privately held for three generations, Kustom provides mitigation, restoration, reconstruction, and insurance coordination through a one-call response model designed to simplify complex property events and minimize the human impact of unexpected property setbacks.With one call, clients activate a single, accountable team that responds quickly, stabilizes the situation, and manages the work from first response through final closeout.Licensed in 48 states, Kustom operates 25+ locations nationwide with more than 650 employees and a network of over 3,500 pre-approved subcontractors. As the only privately held consolidator in disaster recovery, Kustom combines national scale with long-term accountability to help clients restore stability and build forward with confidence.About First Light Restoration, A Division of KustomFirst Light Restoration, a Division of Kustom, has served Louisville, Kentucky since 2024 and now supports clients nationwide through our partnership with Kustom US. We provide one-call restoration and reconstruction services with a focus on quality work and clear communication. We are veteran-founded and led day to day by local teams, with the added support of Kustom’s national scale and large-loss experience. That support allows us to take on complex commercial and multi-site recovery while maintaining the responsiveness and relationships our clients expect.

