100 Women in Finance Names Deepa Bharadwaj 2026 EMEA Industry Leadership Award Honoree

Deepa Bharadwaj, Head of Infrastructure Europe, IFM Investors

Honoring Excellence as 100 Women in Finance Celebrates 25 Years

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF), the global network advancing gender equity in finance, today announced Deepa Bharadwaj as the recipient of the 2026 EMEA Industry Leadership Award (ILA). Deepa will be honored at the 100 Women in Finance London Gala on 6 March 2026 at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).The London Gala will celebrate the 25th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance, marking a quarter century of advancing women’s careers and strengthening the global financial services industry. Founded in 2001 as a small group of senior hedge fund professionals, 100WF has grown into a global network of more than 10,000 members and 40,000 subscribers across asset management, banking, private markets, fintech, and institutional investing, supporting women at every career stage through education, peer engagement, and philanthropy.The Industry Leadership Award recognizes a distinguished finance leader whose career has shaped the global financial industry and expanded opportunities for women across the sector. Deepa’s global leadership across infrastructure, energy, and financial markets exemplifies the mission and impact of this award.Deepa leads IFM Investors ’ infrastructure business in Europe and oversees the firm’s European infrastructure portfolio. She serves on the board of Manchester Airport Group and previously served on the boards of Brisbane Airport, and Mersin International Port and Veolia Energia Polska. With more than two decades of global experience, she has held senior leadership roles across the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.“Deepa’s leadership reflects the global, cross-sector influence that defines this award,” said Rehana Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Women in Finance. “Her career serves as a powerful example for the next generation of finance leaders.”“I am honored to receive the 2026 EMEA Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance,” said Deepa Bharadwaj. “The organization’s mission to advance women in finance globally is deeply important, and I am proud to be recognized during its 25th anniversary year."100 Women in Finance gratefully acknowledges the sponsors supporting the 2026 London Gala and the organization’s 25th anniversary celebration. Their partnership plays a vital role in advancing gender equity and leadership across the global financial services industry.2026 London Gala Sponsors include:Abacus Group; Allianz Global Investors; Balyasny Asset Management L.P.; Blue Owl; CarbonArc; CIBC; Citadel | Citadel Securities; Citco Group of Companies; Citi; DRW; Fitch; HSBC; IFM Investors; J.P. Morgan; Jane Street; JJJ Capital Management LLP; Marshall Wace; Moore Europe Capital Management; Morgan Stanley; Ninety One; Pictet; Point72 Asset Management; Simmons & Simmons LLP; Sona Asset Management; Triton; Tudor Group; XTX Markets.

