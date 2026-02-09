HIP Video Promo Presents: RockRackz premieres new music video ‘Problems’ on The Hype Magazine

RockRackz's 'Problems' Video Challenges Listeners to Take Control

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In rap, few artists lay out the truth in a way that feels validating, fresh, and genuinely fun—but RockRackz makes it look easy, crafting tracks that hit just as hard as they groove. Born in East Saint Louis and raised in nearby Madison, IL, RockRackz navigated a tumultuous upbringing marked by a constant push to avoid the negative environments around him. Determined to forge a different path, he joined the US Army after high school and has been grinding towards his dreams ever since. “Erryday I look for reasons to be inspired to do something,” says RockRackz—and that mindset informs everything he does, from music to entrepreneurship and beyond.

Having experienced and witnessed his fair share of street life, his mission centers on reducing the violence that shadows the genre, “Erryday.” Now based in Nashville, he’s been working tirelessly to build a buzz founded on honesty, integrity, and honor from the ground up, all while honing his distinctive Trap Disco sound—a fusion of streetwise sentiments and dance-ready melodies that inspire listeners from all walks of life to get moving. With stars in his eyes, unshakable confidence, and a clear vision, he takes pride in how far he’s come and knows there’s a bright future ahead. Backed by one of the sharpest minds in rap, Erryday Entertainment has evolved from a label into a full-fledged movement—with the current one-two punch singles Problems and the solution Icky, with the third song in the trilogy and title track from the album "Fly Awaaay" slated for release later this year.

In a world seemingly spiraling into chaos, RockRackz dares to speak a universal truth without a hint of sugarcoating: “Everybody got em’ problems.” Layered over a slithering trap beat, “Problems” packs a fiery punch, anchored by a chantable phrase that burrows into the brain and refuses to leave. RockRackz commands his bars over a dynamic soundscape that snaps and bounces with each refrain, engineered to pull fans into the rhythm and get enthused. Instead of offering sympathy to those who can’t seem to lift their heads, RockRackz gives some tough love, reminding listeners that their problems are theirs to solve. Even when the pressure builds, he doesn’t mope or stall—he keeps pushing toward what he wants, urging everyone else to do the same. No matter what people are facing, no one is exempt because everyone is knee-deep in their own problems. Rather than sounding harsh or confrontational, his words land as fact—a refreshing call to snap out of the limiting mindsets that hold everyone back.

“Problems” also spotlights RockRackz as an artist with not only musical precision but also a witty sense of humor. His visuals often kick off with a skit pulled from real life, exaggerated just enough to amplify the song’s themes. This time, seeking relief from his troubles, he heads to a therapist’s office—only to discover a waiting room full of equally distressed people. Unimpressed by his ranting, the secretary offers him an appointment and a free lighter. Then, just as the track settles into its groove, there’s an abrupt pause: RockRackz steps into the therapist’s office and unloads the “constant, everyday” problems he hopes she can fix. Seconds later, the music snaps back into motion, and the bass resumes rattling the speakers, driving the point home with attitude, clarity, and a grin.

