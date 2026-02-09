Protective Moms Founder Katherine Moore Connects Century-Long Family Legacy to Modern Fight for Judicial Justice

From 1898 to 2026: Katherine Moore integrates a historic family lineage of integrity into a scalable model for transitional housing and legal accountability.

Fighting for justice is a century-long battle for my family. We provide the tools to neutralize litigation abuse and reclaim long-term stability.” — Katherine Moore, Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protective Moms, a nonprofit organization specializing in supporting families impacted by domestic violence and coercive control, today announced the expansion of its survivor-led housing and legal advocacy model. The initiative, founded by legal fraud investigator Katherine Moore, is the culmination of a century-long family commitment to transparency and systemic reform.

A Lineage of Justice

The mission of Protective Moms is rooted in a heritage of ancestors who pursued justice at great personal cost. Moore’s uncle, Armond Scott, was an attorney forced from Wilmington, N.C. under cover of night, in 1898 amid racial strife and after publishing editorials regarding legal inequities in the North Carolina Bar. Despite professional and financial attacks, he was later appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as the first federal judge of color. This legacy of breaking barriers was echoed by her great-uncle Arthur, who worked for the United Nations, and another uncle who founded a Richmond-area newspaper.

This culture of accountability continued through Moore’s mother, also named Katherine, who was a trailblazing entrepreneur who also broke barriers and built a nationally recognized trucking company in the 1970s. She worked with major institutions like GE and multiple government agencies, she held high-level security clearances, and was featured in USA Today and Good Morning America. As mayor pro tem, she uncovered substantial financial fraud. Her reports led to federal intervention and accountability. However, when she turned her focus to the exploitation of children, she faced institutional resistance.

That same resistance would later confront her daughter, Katherine Moore. Drawing from this legacy, Moore encountered similar barriers when she began advocating for transparency and accountability in family court, a challenge Katherine Moore now addresses through Protective Moms.

Addressing the Critical Gap in Domestic Violence Services

Protective Moms fills a specific void left by traditional agencies that primarily address immediate physical danger. The organization focuses on the "weaponization of poverty" and post-separation litigation abuse. Statistics show that abusers often use financial control, such as withholding child support, sabotaging employment, and draining shared resources, to limit a survivor's independence and access to justice.

Despite federal recognition of these harms and available funding streams from HUD and the DOJ, Protective Moms identifies a critical lack of specialized models to deploy these resources effectively. The organization intervenes by addressing economic abuse patterns such as: Resource Draining: Emptying joint accounts, using one partner’s money to pay bills or running up joint credit card debt before separation. Employment Sabotage: Filing motions that require frequent court appearances during work hours or making false reports that interfere with professional licensing. Forced Legal Debt: Filing unnecessary motions specifically to increase legal fees and force attorney withdrawal.

"I was raised in a culture where accountability was expected, and justice was necessary, not fashionable," said Katherine Moore. "We are now seeing the legal system itself being used as a mechanism of coercive control through excessive filings and the manipulation of custody to extract compliance".

The organization specifically addresses sophisticated tactics of post-separation abuse, including:

Excessive and Frivolous Filings: The use of dozens of motions with no substantive basis to prolong litigation and cost money.

Weaponizing Custody: Filing for more custodial time solely to decrease child support obligations despite the filing parent’s lack of involvement or through unsupported allegations of parental alienation.

Technical Noncompliance Traps: Engineering situations where compliance with vague court orders is impossible, then alleging contempt; multiple motions to show cause with the intent to have the other parent imprisoned; discovery as harassment: Overbroad document requests or ignored requests for production and hiding money.

The end goal in all of the subterfuge is typically to decrease custodial support or exhaust the target parent into relinquishing child support claims altogether.

A Scalable Solution for Systemic Change

Protective Moms is uniquely positioned at the intersection of housing stability and legal empowerment. The organization’s model integrates transitional housing with structured peer-to-peer legal support and access to a digital legal research library. This framework enables mothers to share institutional knowledge and identify procedural misconduct or extrinsic fraud in the court system.

Following significant interest in private funding, including an offer for upfront capital to support 50 homes, Protective Moms is scaling its pilot model from Central North Carolina into a national and international initiative. This expansion aligns with global human rights standards, as the United Nations has recently recognized family court-related abuse against women and children as a human rights violation.

This initiative responds to a documented global crisis. Men with prior findings of domestic violence are more than twice as likely to seek full custody following separation, yet courts routinely minimize abuse against mothers by asserting that partner violence does not endanger children. This position directly contradicts extensive research and the findings of domestic violence agencies, the World Health Organization, and other international bodies, all of which confirm that children exposed to intimate partner violence face significantly elevated risks of psychological and physical harm. The United Nations has recognized that these systemic failures within family courts constitute human rights violations, as they frequently result in children being placed with known abusers. Protective Moms equips survivors with the tools to identify extrinsic fraud and procedural misconduct to neutralize these outcomes.

About Protective Moms

Protective Moms is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting mothers and children impacted by domestic violence, coercive control, and litigation abuse. By providing safe housing, peer legal support, and tools to identify rights violations, the organization works to restore safety and access to justice. For more information, visit protectivemoms.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.