Zemill Headlines 'A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair' Scholarship Fundraising Concert on March 28 in Dallas

One of many sold out shows Upcoming March 28, 2026 Show

Where Poetry, Jazz, and Purpose Unite for the Next Generation

This night is about using art to uplift our community and invest in the future” — Zemill

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention Required Entertainment and The Elevating Minds Fund proudly present A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair, an elegant and soul-stirring scholarship fundraising concert starring acclaimed spoken word artist and musical innovator Zemill, taking place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at PRISM Las Colinas.Blending sophistication with soul, A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair is more than a concert—it’s an immersive cultural experience that fuses smooth jazz, neo-soul, R&B, blues, and spoken word into a powerful night of artistry, inspiration, and community impact. Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarships through The Elevating Minds Fund.The evening will feature Zemill’s signature PoJazz Experience, a genre-defying soundscape that pairs poetic storytelling with live instrumentation, creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and electrifying. Known for commanding the stage with purpose and emotional depth, Zemill continues to redefine what modern spoken word performance can be. Zemill says, “This event is very personal to me. A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair represents everything I believe in—using creativity to uplift, educate, and empower. Through PoJazz, I’ve always aimed to speak to the heart while feeding the soul, and this night is about pouring that love back into our community. Every note, every word, every moment is dedicated to creating hope and opportunity for future leaders.”The concert will also feature musical director Joel McCray and Fulton Turnage, alongside Jaquita Jones, Deon Q, Will Brooks, and Mark Harper, delivering a dynamic, full-band experience.Guests are invited to arrive early for red carpet photos, interviews, and hors d’oeuvres from 6:00–6:55 PM, with the show beginning promptly at 7:05 PM. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the event’s fashion theme: Classy, chic, and sharp—with your flyest sneakers.PUBLICIST STATEMENT:“Zemill is the rare kind of artist who doesn’t just perform—he transforms the room. A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair is the perfect reflection of who he is: excellence, purpose, culture, and community all in one experience. This event isn’t just about music and poetry—it’s about creating access, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation. I’m honored to represent an artist whose work consistently uplifts while delivering world-class artistry.”Event DetailsDate: Saturday, March 28, 2026Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: PRISM Las Colinas350 E. Royal Ln, Suite #123, Irving, TX 75039Tickets:• General Admission: $45• VIP Tables (Seats 8): $400 (includes two complimentary bottles of wine)📩 Sponsorship Opportunities: zemillpojazzz@gmail.com | DesiraeBBB@gmail.comABOUT ZEMILLZemill is a Dallas native, SMU graduate, and Telly Award-winning spoken word artist, author, lyricist, and performer whose work bridges music and message with unmatched soul. A former Spoken Word Artist of the Year, Zemill is the creative force behind The PoJazz Experience—a seamless fusion of smooth jazz, neo-soul, R&B, blues, and spoken word that uplifts, inspires, and resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. His artistry has been featured across the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Nigeria, and his words continue to move hearts, minds, and spirits across generations.One of the most defining moments of his career came when Zemill wrote and performed a stirring spoken word monologue for the four-time Emmy Award-winning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Concert, presented by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. His performance was widely credited with helping secure the Emmy win.In 2025, Zemill earned a Silver Telly Award in the Social Responsibility category for his powerful visual work W.O.K.E. IS D.O.P.E., further solidifying his reputation as an artist whose work inspires change beyond the stage.Beyond performance, Zemill brings his messages of empowerment to educational institutions, government organizations, faith communities, and outreach programs, including the U.S. Justice Department and Athletes for Change. Today, his mission extends far beyond entertainment—his purpose is to awaken self-discovery, elevate consciousness, and inspire legacy through the transformative magic of PoJazz.🎬 Watch “W.O.K.E. IS D.O.P.E.”:

“W.O.K.E. IS D.O.P.E.”

