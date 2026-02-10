Collage Appoints New CEO to Lead Growth for the Next Generation of Modern Digital Asset Management

Co-founder Ross Durbin will lead the company’s distribution-first mission

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collage , the Denver-based modern digital asset management (DAM) platform built for growing brands, today announced that co-founder Ross Durbin has been appointed CEO. Durbin will leverage a recent round of investments to accelerate development of Collage’s next-generation DAM platform, which delivers AI-grounded tools that help teams manage, organize, and distribute brand assets faster and more effectively.Founded by Brandfolder alumni Daniel Campbell and Durbin, Collage launched in 2024 as a cleaner, more intuitive alternative to traditional enterprise DAM systems. The platform helps creative, marketing and operations teams get more value from their content—especially in industries such as manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, and technology that have been underserved or priced out of the DAM market. With an AI-driven, distribution-first approach, Collage is redefining modern digital asset management using custom metadata, intelligent search and automated organization to help teams move faster and scale more efficiently."Collage is built around distribution, not enterprise complexity,” said Ross Durbin, CEO and co-founder of Collage. “Historically, digital asset management platforms were designed primarily for the teams creating and organizing content, with distribution treated as an afterthought. After years of watching teams lose time and momentum to disorganized content, we built Collage differently—putting distribution at the center to give teams of all sizes a more flexible, intuitive way to organize and share their content. This delivers a DAM experience that’s no longer just file storage, but instead has evolved into core digital infrastructure that is faster, simpler, and more accessible than ever before.”Collage serves both sides of the content ecosystem: the teams who create and manage digital assets and the internal and external audiences who consume and amplify them. By stripping away unnecessary complexity and streamlining distribution, the company makes its modern DAM fundamentally more cost-effective, scalable and user-friendly."No Box, no Dropbox — just Collage,” said Jamie Kensinger, Creative Manager at Loopy Cases, a Collage customer in the consumer goods space. “There’s less confusion about where things live, and it’s made delivering assets to different teams incredibly easy.”Durbin has more than 10 years of experience in DAM, cloud and MarTech product development, with roles at companies including Outside Interactive Inc. His expertise spans organic growth, product direction and the creation of content models that resonate with teams seeking easier ways to operationalize brand assets.Collage’s most recent funding round includes well-known Colorado tech investors Luke Beatty and Mike Gellman, both of whom bring deep experience scaling technology, media and SaaS companies. Beatty is the former Executive Chairman and CEO of Brandfolder (acquired by Smartsheet) and previously served as President of Media Brands at Verizon/AOL. He also led the Techstars Boulder cohort, advising early-stage startups across the Front Range. Gellman founded the digital transformation firm Spire Digital, later acquired by Kin + Carta, and has been a long-time builder and connector in the Colorado tech ecosystem.As businesses look to replace overly complex legacy enterprise DAM systems, outdated file storage tools, and disjointed content workflows, Collage is emerging as the preferred modern DAM alternative.“The early momentum we’re seeing isn’t just about product — it’s about timing,” said Steve Baker, board member and former CEO of Brandfolder. “Collage is addressing a clear gap in the market for modern, affordable DAM that scales with today’s distributed teams. The response from customers has been remarkable.”About CollageCollage is a leading digital asset management platform for growing teams that need a modern, fast, and affordable way to manage and distribute brand assets. Built by the team behind Brandfolder, Collage delivers the essentials of quality asset management through intuitive design and powerful simplicity — helping marketing, creative and sales teams bring order and consistency to their content operations. Learn more at Collage.inc.# # #

