Assisting Hands Chicago North Highlights Quality Long-Term Care and Trusted Insurance Guidance for Families

Quality Home Care You Can Trust

Leading home care provider reinforces commitment to quality care, client satisfaction, and long-term care planning support in Chicago North

The fact is that many long-term care policies can begin providing benefits before someone becomes bedridden or requires 24/7 care...” — Peter Sotos

CHICAGO NORTH, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assisting Hands Chicago North , a trusted provider of professional in-home care services, continues to set the standard for quality, compassion, and reliability in long-term care. With a focus on personalized support, caregiver excellence, and long-term care insurance guidance, Assisting Hands Chicago North helps seniors and families navigate aging with dignity, confidence, and peace of mind.As the demand for long-term care continues to rise nationwide, families often face complex decisions regarding care options, insurance coverage, and long-term planning. Assisting Hands Chicago North addresses these challenges through high-quality home care services combined with education and advocacy—ensuring families are supported not only today, but for the long term.A Commitment to Quality Service and Long-Term CareAt the heart of Assisting Hands Chicago North’s approach is a dedication to delivering consistent, client-centered care tailored to each individual’s needs. Services range from companion care and personal assistance to specialized support for chronic conditions, post-hospital recovery, and long-term care needs.“Our goal is to provide care that allows seniors to remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes,” said Peter G. Sotos, co-owner of Assisting Hands Chicago North. “Quality care is not just about meeting physical needs, it’s about building trust, maintaining dignity, and supporting families every step of the way.”All caregivers at Assisting Hands Chicago North undergo thorough screening, training, and ongoing supervision to ensure the highest standards of care. This commitment to quality directly contributes to high client satisfaction and long-term relationships with families throughout the Chicago North community.Long-Term Care Insurance Guidance You Can TrustOne of the most significant barriers families face when planning long-term care is understanding and activating long-term care (LTC) insurance benefits. Policies can be complex, and many families are unsure what their coverage includes or how to access benefits when care is needed.“One common misconception we hear is: ‘I’m not sick enough or bedridden for my policy to pay benefits.’“The fact is that many long-term care policies can begin providing benefits before someone becomes bedridden or requires 24/7 care. If you’re unsure what your policy covers, reach out to us—we’re here to help you understand your benefits and options.”added Sotos.Assisting Hands Chicago North provides trusted guidance to help families understand their long-term care insurance options and turn coverage into actual care. Through personalized support, the team assists families in navigating policy details, coordinating benefits, and ensuring services align with insurance requirements.“Long-term care insurance is meant to support families, but without guidance, it can feel overwhelming,” added Sotos . “We help families understand what their policies cover, how to activate benefits, and how to use them effectively to support care at home.”More information about Assisting Hands Chicago North’s long-term care insurance support is available at:Education and Advocacy Through Professional TrainingIn addition to serving clients and families directly, Assisting Hands Chicago North plays an active role in educating healthcare professionals and community partners. As part of this effort, Assisting Handswill host an upcoming educational webinar focused on long-term care insurance and care coordination.Long Term Care Insurance Decoded: Turning Coverage into Care for Your PatientsA Practical CEU Course for Healthcare ProfessionalsThis free, one-hour virtual seminar is designed to help healthcare professionals better support patients and families during care transitions.Webinar Details:Date: Thursday, March 26Time: 12:00 PM CSTLocation: Live Zoom WebinarPresented by: Assisting HandsFor more information or to RSVP, contact: RSVP@assistinghandschicagonorth.comDuring the training, participants will learn:• What long-term care insurance typically covers—and what it does not• How to guide families through the benefit activation process• How to become a more trusted partner in discharge planning and care coordination• How to access support through a national long-term care advocacy networkThis educational initiative reflects Assisting Hands’ broader commitment to community partnership, professional collaboration, and improved outcomes for seniors and families.Building Community Trust Through Compassionate CareAssisting Hands Chicago North has earned a strong reputation in the community by consistently delivering dependable, high-quality care and maintaining open communication with clients and families. By combining professional caregiving with education, advocacy, and personalized support, the organization helps families make informed decisions during critical moments.“Families place immense trust in us when they invite us into their homes,” added Sotos. “We take that responsibility seriously by providing care that is compassionate, professional, and responsive to changing needs.”This trust is reinforced through transparent care planning, regular check-ins, and a proactive approach to addressing concerns, ensuring that clients and families feel supported throughout their care journey.About Assisting Hands Chicago NorthAssisting Hands Chicago North provides professional, non-medical in-home care services designed to help seniors and adults maintain independence and quality of life in the comfort of their own homes. The organization offers personalized care plans delivered by trained, compassionate caregivers who are committed to excellence and reliability.Mission:Assisting Hands Chicago North is dedicated to providing exceptional home care that enriches lives, supports families, and promotes dignity, safety, and independence for every client served.Through a combination of quality care standards, caregiver excellence, and community education, Assisting Hands Chicago North continues to be a trusted partner for families navigating long-term care.Learn more about Assisting Hands Chicago North at:Connect With Assisting Hands Chicago North• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AssistingHandsChicagoNorth • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/assisting-hands • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/assistinghands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.