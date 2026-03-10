Shangra-La Jones, Founder of the Colorado Financial Literacy Project, Tapped for the Financial Educators Council Board
Shangra-La Jones brings deep expertise and passion for financial education. Her leadership will help expand high-quality financial literacy initiatives across Colorado.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shangra-La Jones, financial industry leader, author, and founder of the Colorado Financial Literacy Project, has been named a member of the Colorado Financial Educators Council Advisory Board, according to a statement the organization released today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Jones possesses dual Masters degrees in Public Financial Management and Public Administration. Her career has comprised various high-level roles in the financial industry, including brokerage, Assistant Vice President of Compliance banking, and grants management. She has been active in the financial wellness movement since 2008, teaching top-grade financial education coursework to both youth and adults in Denver and across the state of Colorado. Shangra-La joined the Financial Advocacy Committee of the National Financial Educators Council – the CFEC’s parent organization – in 2018. This committee works to promote financial literacy standards in schools, encourage parents to get involved in children’s financial education, and support high-impact financial wellness initiatives.
Shangra-La Jones also penned and launched a series of financial education books, “The Ultimate Financial Literacy Program,” which introduce essential financial concepts. This three book series uses games, puzzles, and interactive activities to reach children, teens, and adults alike.
When asked for a statement about her selection to the CFEC Advisory Board, Jones said, “We have a crisis in the US, and it’s called Financial Literacy. By empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances, we can break the generational cycle of financial dysfunction. Together, we’re committed to fostering a culture of financial education that transforms lives and strengthens Colorado communities.”
Shangra-La also commented thus on why she and her financial literacy project became interested in partnering with the CFEC: “This initiative equips community organizations with the tools, training, and resources necessary to provide high-impact financial education, empowering more Coloradans to achieve long-term financial stability and resilience.”
“Shangra-La’s work empowering youth and adults with practical financial skills strongly aligns with the National Financial Educators Council’s mission to advance financial education standards and expand access to high-quality financial instruction. Her leadership, industry experience, and long-standing commitment to community-based financial literacy initiatives make her a valuable addition to the Colorado Financial Educators Council Advisory Board. We are honored to welcome her and look forward to collaborating to strengthen financial education opportunities and help more Coloradans gain the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed financial decisions.” — Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council (NFEC)
The Colorado Council anticipates a productive and beneficial collaboration with Shangra-La Jones and the Colorado Financial Literacy Project in the coming months and years.
The Colorado Financial Educators Council (CFEC) is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
