Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America Now Open in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America (VISA), specializing in minimally invasive treatments for health conditions that once required open surgery, has announced the opening of its office-based lab in Birmingham.

The interventional radiologists of Birmingham Radiology Group (BRG), one of the largest and most respected radiology practices in Alabama, have been performing minimally invasive treatments at area hospitals. With the opening of the office-based lab, these treatments can now also be performed in a patient-friendly outpatient environment.

“The benefits of interventional radiology are significant,” says Dr. Maximilian Pyko of VISA. “There’s no cutting or surgical scarring, no general anesthesia, no need for overnight stays and patients benefit from very short recoveries. The clinical evidence consistently shows comparable or better outcomes to surgery without the risk, and the overall cost to the patient and their insurance is less than surgery.”

Dr. Pyko and his team at VISA perform minimally invasive treatments for peripheral artery disease, deep vein thrombosis, primary or metastatic liver cancer, enlarged prostate, uterine fibroids, chronic hemorrhoids, May-Thurner Syndrome and musculoskeletal conditions such as spine fractures, plantar fasciitis and knee osteoarthritis.

Interventional radiology treatments are unique in that they are performed from inside the body. Using tiny catheters and ultrasound or fluoroscopic imaging to guide them, these doctors navigate the catheter through the bloodstream to the area of concern. Once there, they can destroy blood clots or atherosclerotic plaque, ablate tumors or embolize blood vessels to achieve successful outcomes and/or pain relief.

Interventional radiologists undergo training equivalent to that of a surgeon. After four years of medical school, an internship and a four-year radiology residency, they begin fellowship, or subspecialty training which lasts between 1-2 additional years and qualifies them to perform minimally invasive procedures. VISA doctors have a combined 40+ years of experience in performing these procedures.

“If someone has been told they need surgery for one of the conditions we treat, it just makes sense to explore the interventional radiology option and see if they qualify,” adds Dr. Pyko. “Our minimally invasive alternatives are FDA- approved and covered by insurance. If you could avoid weeks or months of recovery and rehab—as well as the risks associated with surgery and anesthesia—isn’t that an option worth considering?”

VISA has opened at 3570 Grandview Parkway, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35243.



- About Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America -

VISA interventional radiologists are among the most highly trained practicing medicine today. With a combined total of 40+ years of experience in interventional procedures, our physicians utilize medical imaging to expertly guide procedures using tiny catheters and miniature instruments from within the body’s vascular system.

For more information, please visit VISAVascular.com or call us at 205-905-8411.

