Tulsa Family Pulls Full 1 Bitcoin From Cardsmiths’ Currency Series 5 Trading Cards

1st Bitcoin Redemption out of 5 from Cardsmiths' Currency Series Five The Jones Family from Tulsa was the first to redeem a Full 1 Bitcoin in the Currency Five Series

A full 1 Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Redemption Card was discovered from Cardsmiths’ Currency Series 5 Trading Cards, one of only five available in the release.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — What initially started as a simple introduction into the trading card hobby has become a lasting family tradition for one Tulsa, Oklahoma household. That journey recently led to the discovery of a full 1 Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Redemption Card from Cardsmiths ’ Currency Series 5 Trading Cards, one of only five available in the release.Frank Jones shares that he and his son, Onyx Jones, have been collecting Cardsmiths together since stumbling upon Currency Series 3 Trading Cards during a casual mall trip to their local GameStop.“We went in and saw a young girl opening packs of something on the floor. Onyx was interested, and she invited him to look through the cards,” said Frank. “Onyx was probably 5 at the time and has autism, so seeing him really light up and engage over these meant a lot to me.”A fitting turn of events, with Onyx even coincidentally sharing the same name as one of the top chase cards in the series.Frank remembers how his son instantly connected with the bold graphics and designs, leading him to purchase a box — believing that it would likely be a one-time experience. That was until the word “Congratulations” greeted them at the top of a Cryptocurrency Redemption Card, revealing a Litecoin redemption. Since then, the Joneses have continued opening packs together and making memories along the way.While opening their recent case of Currency Series 5 Mega Boxes , the family uncovered another Cryptocurrency Redemption Card. Frank had asked his wife, Gina Jones, to do the honors. He recalls seeing her pause to pray before peeling it and turning white as a ghost.That moment revealed a full 1 Bitcoin redemption.As a disabled Army veteran, Frank says collecting has become a meaningful pastime for his family. That shared passion has even grown into a small online business, with Frank and Onyx now running an eBay singles store. Each order includes a handwritten note signed by both father and son.With four more full 1 Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards still yet to be discovered, collectors can continue their own search with Currency Series 5. Now available at www.cardsmiths.com and in stores at select retailers. Only while supplies last!About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences.

