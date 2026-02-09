Concierge Auctions Announces February Lineup of Over $38 Million in Luxury Real Estate

1000 Brickell Plaza, Penthouse 6201, Miami, Florida 'Oxbow Overlook,' 8536 Armstrong Road, Near Austin, Texas 6006 Spring Valley Road, Hidden Hills, Near Los Angeles, California 2240 La Maison Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 9011 Breckenridge Drive, Near Houston, Texas

Curated offerings of distinctive estates and retreats close online throughout February

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its February lineup of extraordinary properties totaling more than $38 million, offering discerning buyers access to a highly curated selection of luxury real estate across some of the world’s most coveted markets. Closing online throughout the month, the collection spans California, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and Costa Rica, highlighting an exceptional range of architecture and lifestyles.

“February’s lineup reflects the depth and global reach of today’s luxury real estate market,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “From legacy estates to architecturally significant ranch properties to a turnkey penthouse and international retreats, these offerings present buyers with rare opportunities across multiple lifestyles––delivered through a transparent, time-certain auction process that continues to resonate with both sellers and qualified buyers worldwide.”

“What makes this February lineup especially compelling is the individuality of each property,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “By presenting these properties through auction, we’re able to spotlight their unique character while creating an efficient, competitive environment that drives meaningful engagement from buyers around the world.”

The lineup of properties includes:

1000 Brickell Plaza, Penthouse 6201, Miami, Florida

Bidding opens 18 February.

Listed for US$14.9M by Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting Bids expected between US$5M-US$7.5M.

A breathtaking tri-level bayfront trophy penthouse awaits within Brickell's iconic Flatiron tower, representing the pinnacle of designer-ready luxury. This architectural masterpiece soars across three private floors, revealing over 10,000 square feet of spectacular living with triple-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and 200+ degree skyline views. The crown jewel: an ultra-private rooftop pool and entertainment terrace. Image credit to Lux Media Group and Carol Villela.

'Oxbow Overlook,' 8536 Armstrong Road, Near Austin, Texas

Bidding opens 13 February.

Co-Listed for US$5.95M by Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty and Alison Neely Stone of Engel & Völkers Alamo Heights.

Starting Bids expected between US$2M–US$2.5M.



An extraordinary legacy opportunity awaits at ‘Oxbow Overlook’, a magnificent architectural masterpiece perched high above Salado Creek on 13 pristine acres. Featuring a grand foyer crowned by a 31-foot copper dome ceiling and exceptional native limestone construction, this estate represents an unparalleled opportunity for discerning buyers seeking refined Texas living. Image credit to JPM Real Estate Photography.

6006 Spring Valley Road, Hidden Hills, Near Los Angeles, California

Bidding open through 18 February.

Listed for US$9.5M by Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California.

Current high bid of US$5M.

A rare modern ranch estate awaits in the prestigious guard-gated enclave of Hidden Hills. Built in 2021 on 2.1 private acres, this exceptional property seamlessly blends sophisticated design with resort-caliber amenities, including a fully equipped guest house, three-stall barn with tack room, regulation basketball court, and standalone gym with bath. Image credit to Property Flix Media- Michael Geringer.

2240 La Maison Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bidding opens 11 February.

Listed for US$2.325M by Lisa Emory of Compass.

Starting Bids expected between US$900K-US$1.4M.



Privacy and gracious entertaining converge at this French-inspired waterfront estate within the exclusive gates of Courance, Charlotte's most distinguished Provençal village. This pristine estate captures refined European elegance with nearly one acre of private waterfront sanctuary offering remarkable tranquility and 180-degree pond views from expansive veranda and patio spaces perfect for gatherings both intimate and grand. Image credit to Ashley Hash and TourFactory.

9011 Breckenridge Drive, Near Houston, Texas

Bidding opens 12 February.

Listed for US$3.55M by Jasmin Lye of JLA Realty.

Starting Bids expected between US$1M–US$2M.

A rare moated estate spanning nearly 11 acres offers an unparalleled blend of privacy and luxury within minutes of The Woodlands. Recently refreshed with neutral contemporary finishes, the estate offers seamless entertaining spaces with an infinity-edge pool overlooking a private pond, outdoor kitchen, large workshop, and basketball court. Image credit to Craig Byron and Shawn May Photography and video credit to Curb 360 and Joshua Wykoff.

House 50, Costa Verde Estates, Costa Rica

Bidding opens 20 February.

Listed for US$2.3M by Matt Hogan of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Starting Bids expected between US$800K-US$1.5M.

Experience unmatched luxury on nearly eight acres in Costa Rica’s most exclusive gated community. This Mediterranean-style villa features a grand two-story foyer with a domed fresco ceiling and a circular iron staircase. The primary suite occupies the entire second floor with a wrap-around balcony offering ocean views and eye-level wildlife encounters. Images credit to JPM Real Estate Photography.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



