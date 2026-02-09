New Exhibit of Scottish Art Opening March 5th

Study of a Girl in the Highlands by Thomas Faed

ABINGDON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William King Museum of Art is pleased to present "The House, The Highlands and the Great Big Sea." This showcase of Scottish art will be on display from March 5, 2026 through August 30, 2026.

Scotland in the 19th Century was a place of conflicting emotions– with the many territorial disputes and historical conflicts between the highland clans and the English crown came political and economic turmoil, inciting authors like Sir Walter Scott and artists like the Faed brothers to create a romantic and at times nostalgic vision of green pastures and simple living. At the same time that Scottish cultural life was being re-evaluated as worthy of portrayal, Scottish men, sometimes out of desire and sometimes out of economic necessity, emigrated from the highlands, leaving behind wives, children and their elderly mothers and fathers. The hardship and the romance came together in a sentimental strain of art which emerged from Scottish and non-Scottish artists alike– Scotland became not just a territory, but a cultural entity and a point of pride. It was now a homeland, and a memory.

This exhibition, made up of a selection of works by Scottish artists, portrays scenes of life within and without the country of Scotland– men and women, children and grandparents, working, playing, traveling or reposing. Scenes of domestic life are flanked by scenes of the countryside, both of which are contrasted with images portraying the vast ocean and the overseas destinations visited by the artists. Whether they are images of childhood mischief like John Burr’s "Domestic Trouble" or realist scenes of the new world of work like Tomson Laing’s "Gathering Seaweed", the pieces are evidence of not only the popularity of Scottish subjects among 19th century art-lovers but of the technical and thematic breadth of Scottish artists.

This exhibition is a William King Museum of Art original exhibition and is part of the museum’s McGlothlin Exhibition Series. It is generously sponsored by Dunburn Farms. A special thank you to our Annual Sponsors: Ballad Health Johnston Memorial Hospital and BurWil Construction Company.

To plan your trip visit williamkingmuseum.org for a listing of events, related programming, and campus construction updates.



William King Museum of Art is open six days a week: Tues - Sat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, and closed Monday. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website. Mailing address: PO BOX 2256 Abingdon, VA, 24212.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

