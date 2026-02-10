Fluidx IDE Trial Results Accepted for Late-Breaking Presentation at the SIR Annual Meeting
First podium presentation of IDE Clinical Trial Data of Novel Embolic Device to Treat Cancer
• Presentation Title: Results from the GPX IDE Pivotal Clinical Trial (Evaluation of a Simple-Prep Controlled Embolic)
• Presenter: Michael Darcy, MD, Professor of Radiology, Washington University of Saint Louis
• Location: Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
• Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 3:54 PM EST
Vascular embolization is a minimally invasive, image-guided procedure that blocks blood flow to targeted vessels. Although more than $3.5 billion is spent annually on embolic devices to treat tumors and other conditions throughout the body, many of these devices remain difficult to prepare, deliver, and control. The Company has developed a novel gel embolic material technology that offers control and precision for effective embolization across a wide range of applications. The material comes in a ready-to-use syringe and does not require any complex mixing systems or special delivery catheters.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to present results from this important IDE trial at the upcoming SIR annual meeting.” stated Libble Ginster, President and CEO of Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. “Acceptance of this late-breaking abstract is an important milestone. The SIR clinical community will be key users of our next-gen gel embolic materials and we are excited that the first podium presentation will be at this meeting.”
About Fluidx Medical Technology:
Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device company advancing its next-generation gel embolic technology. The company’s technology will address a wide range of peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular applications, offering simplicity, enhanced visibility, and precise device control during delivery for highly targeted and complete occlusion.
GPX Embolic Device is under development and is intended for research, educational, and engineering use only. It has not received marketing clearance or approval in any market.
