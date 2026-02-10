Fluidx IDE Trial Results Accepted for Late-Breaking Presentation at the SIR Annual Meeting

First podium presentation of IDE Clinical Trial Data of Novel Embolic Device to Treat Cancer

The SIR clinical community will be key users of our next-gen gel embolic materials and we are excited that the first podium presentation will be at this meeting.” — Libble Ginster, President and CEO of Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. announced that results of the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal clinical trial evaluating the GPX Embolic Device were selected for late-breaking oral scientific presentation at the upcoming Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) annual meeting. The prospective, multicenter, multinational study was designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of GPX for peripheral vascular embolization and this will be the first podium presentation of trial data and results.• Presentation Title: Results from the GPX IDE Pivotal Clinical Trial (Evaluation of a Simple-Prep Controlled Embolic)• Presenter: Michael Darcy, MD, Professor of Radiology, Washington University of Saint Louis• Location: Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto, Ontario, Canada• Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 3:54 PM ESTVascular embolization is a minimally invasive, image-guided procedure that blocks blood flow to targeted vessels. Although more than $3.5 billion is spent annually on embolic devices to treat tumors and other conditions throughout the body, many of these devices remain difficult to prepare, deliver, and control. The Company has developed a novel gel embolic material technology that offers control and precision for effective embolization across a wide range of applications. The material comes in a ready-to-use syringe and does not require any complex mixing systems or special delivery catheters.“We are grateful for the opportunity to present results from this important IDE trial at the upcoming SIR annual meeting.” stated Libble Ginster, President and CEO of Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. “Acceptance of this late-breaking abstract is an important milestone. The SIR clinical community will be key users of our next-gen gel embolic materials and we are excited that the first podium presentation will be at this meeting.”About Fluidx Medical Technology:Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device company advancing its next-generation gel embolic technology. The company’s technology will address a wide range of peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular applications, offering simplicity, enhanced visibility, and precise device control during delivery for highly targeted and complete occlusion.GPX Embolic Device is under development and is intended for research, educational, and engineering use only. It has not received marketing clearance or approval in any market.

