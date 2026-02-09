MedBetterHealth.org Expands CMS GUIDE Model Dementia Services to New York Through Partnership with WB Homecare

Dr. Erik (CEO MedBetterHealth.org) + Bineta Diop NP (Co-founder WB Homecare)

MedBetterHealth expands to New York in partnership with WB Homecare, bringing dementia care and respite to NYC’s five boroughs and Long Island.

UNIONDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth.org, a leading provider of comprehensive dementia care under Medicare’s CMS GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience), today announced a major partnership with WB Homecare Adult & Family Health NP, PLLC, led by Nurse Practitioner Bineta Diop. This collaboration is part of MedBetterHealth’s expansion of GUIDE Model services to New York and will deliver coordinated dementia care, enhanced in‑home respite hours for caregivers, and compassionate guidance to families across all five boroughs of New York City and Long Island.

The partnership builds on WB Homecare’s mission of providing heartfelt care and comprehensive healthcare solutions directly to patients’ homes. WB Homecare emphasizes that its house‑call services reach New York’s five boroughs and Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk). Nurse Practitioner Bineta Diop, who has over a decade of experience as an adult nurse practitioner, began her career as a home health aide before progressing to registered nurse and establishing her own house‑call practice. Her passion for caring for patients is rooted in a deep commitment to helping people heal and improve their quality of life.

“Our mission at WB Homecare has always been to deliver personalized, compassionate care that feels like family,” said Nurse Practitioner Bineta Diop. “By partnering with MedBetterHealth under the CMS GUIDE Model, we can extend that mission throughout all five boroughs and Long Island. Families affected by dementia will now benefit from comprehensive care coordination, caregiver support, and increased in‑home respite hours—ensuring they receive the resources and encouragement they deserve.”

WB Homecare’s services include home‑based primary care, risk‑assessment visits, personal care, transition care programs, high‑risk programs, and consumer‑direct services. MedBetterHealth will integrate these offerings with the Guide Model’s standardized elements—dedicated care navigators, individualized care plans, 24/7 access to a care team, community resource coordination, caregiver education, and Medicare‑funded respite services—to bring person‑centered dementia care to New York families.

“We are excited to welcome WB Homecare and Nurse Practitioner Bineta Diop to the MedBetterHealth family and to broaden GUIDE Model services across New York City’s five boroughs and Long Island,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder and CEO of MedBetterHealth. “This partnership enables us to scale high‑quality dementia care quickly and brings much‑needed respite to caregivers. Together, we will improve the lives of patients and families across the region.”

About MedBetterHealth

MedBetterHealth is a Medicare‑approved participant in the CMS GUIDE Model, providing comprehensive dementia care, caregiver support, and seamless care coordination to improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals living with dementia.

About WB Homecare Adult & Family Health NP, PLLC

WB Homecare is a Uniondale-based home health practice that serves all five boroughs of New York City and Long Island. Founded and led by Nurse Practitioner Bineta Diop, the practice delivers home‑based primary care, risk‑assessment visits, personal care, transition care programs, high‑risk programs, and consumer‑direct services. WB Homecare believes everyone deserves personalized, high-quality healthcare and has developed flexible, responsive systems to meet each client’s unique needs.

Media Contact:

Dr. Erik Ilyayev

Founder & CEO, MedBetterHealth

Email: Dr.Erik@MedBetterHealth.org

