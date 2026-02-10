Sisters of the Valley Celebrate 10 Years with Sub-Zero Extracts
A Decade of Shared Practice, Plant Wisdom, and Moon-Guided Craft
Plants are their own life form, containing unimaginable wisdom and spirit.”MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley proudly mark their ten years of partnership with Sub-Zero Extracts, a farm and extraction operation whose work reflects the same reverence for plant medicine, sustainability, and lunar cycles that guide the Sisters’ own practices.
— Dexter Rice
For a decade, Sub-Zero has supplied the Sisters with high-quality full spectrum hemp concentrates — including CBD, CBN, and enhanced CBD-plus extractions — helping ensure potency and balance from crop to crop while honoring the natural variability of the plant.
Led by Dexter Rice, Sub-Zero operates as a licensed Colorado farm and extraction facility grounded in sustainable agriculture and spiritually intentional cultivation. Like the Sisters, Dexter works in rhythm with the land — timing cultivation and processing decisions with care, observation, and respect for natural cycles, including the cycles of the moon.
“Our relationship with Dexter and his team has always felt aligned, we both understand that plants are not commodities — they are collaborators.” said Sister Hilda, who works on the farm with the other sisters, making their holistic tinctures, salves and teas.
"Plants are their own life form, containing unimaginable wisdom and spirit," echoes Dexter, "every day on the farm is an interaction, or silent conversation with the collective of plants making their home there."
Over the years, the partnership between the Sisters and Sub-Zero has been strengthened not only by quality, but by trust. The two companies survived the banking crisis of 2019, then the pandemic years, and most recently, federal and state attacks against the industry via new attempts to consolidate it into the hands of a few pharmaceutical companies. “Ten years in hemp is a lifetime,” Sister Camilla added. “What lasts that long does so because it’s rooted in ethics, in practice, and in respect for the work.”
In an industry where each harvest carries its own character, Sub-Zero's concentrates have played a key role in helping the Sisters maintain consistent cannabinoid formulations without forcing the plant into uniformity. The result is wellness products that remain reliable while still honoring nature’s variations.
One of the areas where Sub-Zero surpasses the competition is the profiles of supporting compounds produced by their very own hemp cultivars. Through years of hemp breeding and testing, Sub-Zero has created strains that not only have a range of cannabinoids, but also full ranges of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannflavins. These compounds are the unsung heroes of exceptional full spectrum hemp extract, adding extra layers of therapeutic efficacy. Very few extract companies even know what these compounds are, much less breed plants with abundant levels of them, or hone their cultivation and extraction to maximize them in finished products.
As Sisters of the Valley celebrates this milestone, they are proud to lift up Sub-Zero as a model of what mindful hemp farming and extraction can look like: licensed, sustainable, spiritually grounded, and guided by intention rather than haste. For brands and formulators seeking exceptional full spectrum hemp concentrates produced with care, consistency, and respect for their plants, the Sisters encourage looking to Sub-Zero and the work they’ve been quietly perfecting for more than a decade.
About the Sisters of the Valley
Founded in 2015, Sisters of the Valley is a women-led wellness company rooted in sustainable agriculture, plant-based healing, and compassionate activism. From their small farm in California, the Sisters create non-intoxicating hemp wellness products while advocating for integrity, transparency, and balance in the cannabis and hemp industries. For more about the Sisters, visit their library.
