Realty Executives Arizona Territory Expands with Scottsdale Office Grand Opening February 13

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty Executives Arizona Territory is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest real estate office in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 13. The expansion within one of Arizona’s most dynamic real estate markets, the metro Phoenix area, reflects the company’s continuous growth and commitment to supporting Executives and clients with top-tier service, resources, and expertise.The new Scottsdale office will serve as a hub for real estate professionals who align with the brand’s belief in professionalism, productivity, and innovation. By opening this location, Realty Executives Arizona Territory continues to grow its footprint across the state, providing agents and clients with localized market expertise backed by the strength and stability of an internationally recognized brand.“Scottsdale is one of the most sought-after markets in the state, and our expansion here underscores our dedication to helping clients achieve their real estate goals while offering our Executives the tools, support, and community they need to make their businesses thrive,” said Jeff Murtaugh, CEO and Designated Broker of Realty Executives Arizona Territory. “Our 765 Executives now have access to over 30 offices across the state, and this exceptional new location provides a warm welcome to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley agents and their clients. It is another step forward in our growth as we continue building on the trust and reputation Realty Executives Arizona Territory has established over the past five decades.”Realty Executives Arizona Territory, part of the global Realty Executives brand, is known for its deeply rooted agent-centric philosophy, unparalleled support services, and commitment to innovation. With a team of 12 dedicated, friendly, and accessible brokers, the company is uniquely positioned to help its Executives maximize their business potential, allowing them to focus on their strengths: providing clients with professional and personalized service.The new Scottsdale office officially opens its doors on February 13, and will be located at:5685 N. Scottsdale RoadScottsdale, AZ 85250For more information about Realty Executives Arizona Territory or to learn about opportunities with the Scottsdale office, visit RealtyExecutivesAZTerritory.com or call 602-755-8556.________About Realty Executives Arizona TerritoryRealty Executives Arizona Territory is one of the leading real estate brokerages in Arizona, built on over 50 years of brand heritage and innovation. With a focus on agent success, professionalism, and community connection, the company supports hundreds of Executives across Arizona. Realty Executives empowers agents with cutting-edge tools, first-class support, exceptional training, and a culture of excellence.

