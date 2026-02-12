Documentary ‘In Search Of His Lost Cords’ Chronicles Resilience, Identity, and One Man’s Fight to Reclaim His Voice

“In Search of His Lost Cords” is a powerful documentary that chronicles musician Eric Kinkel's quest to reclaim his voice after a brain trauma. Eric Kinkel, Musician and EP of "In Search of His Lost Cords" Prior to losing his ability to sing and speak, Illinois musician Eric Kinkel performed at a self-produced benefit concert raising funds for in-home care for his late sister, Linda, who lived with chronic, progressive multiple sclerosis until her passing in 2006.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “In Search of His Lost Cords” is a powerful and deeply personal documentary chronicling the life and extraordinary resilience of Illinois musician, vocalist, and recording artist Eric Kinkel , who also serves as executive producer. The film follows Kinkel’s quest after a traumatic neurological injury left him unable to sing or reliably speak—robbing him of the very gift that defined his life and identity.Released exclusively on Vimeo for educational and noncommercial viewing, the 90-minute documentary traces Kinkel’s story from his early years as a self-taught musician through decades of artistic achievement and service. Viewers are taken through his prolific career as a performer, including the many self-produced benefit concerts he organized to raise funds for in-home care for his late sister, Linda, who lived with chronic, progressive multiple sclerosis until her passing in 2006. Her illness became a defining force in shaping both Kinkel’s music and his lifelong commitment to using art as a vehicle for compassion, advocacy, and community impact.Among his most remarkable early accomplishments was bringing the Canadian Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trio Rush to his high school during his senior year for an intimate Q&A with the band—an early testament to his passion, drive, and influence. His philanthropic legacy also includes producing a lasting public memorial honoring Marion Dorothy Nugent, the late mother of rock legend Ted Nugent. The effort culminated in a permanent monument erected outside Durty Nellie’s, a well-known Chicago-area music venue, which garnered national and international media attention and remains a lasting civic and cultural landmark.The documentary also explores Kinkel’s promising career as a studio recording artist—abruptly cut short more than four years ago by brain trauma that resulted in the loss of both his speaking and singing voice. What follows is an unflinching and intimate portrait of loss, perseverance, and the search for understanding and progress after years of medical consultations yielded few answers.“This documentary reflects my ongoing search for answers—looking toward leading brain health researchers and innovators working to push the boundaries of what may one day restore my vocal function,” said Kinkel. “There is still music within me that cannot be expressed without the vocal cords I was born with. By telling this story, I hope it reaches those who understand what’s at stake and can help advance that effort.”Through never-before-seen photographs, rare archival materials, and deeply personal interviews, “In Search of His Lost Cords” captures Kinkel’s emotional, physical, and psychological struggle alongside the unwavering determination that continues to propel him forward. The film documents his ongoing efforts to reclaim his voice, including his exploration of emerging interventional science and advanced AI-driven technologies, while offering a broader meditation on perseverance, innovation, and the enduring human drive to reclaim one’s identity.The film also features recorded messages of support from friends and fellow artists, including legendary rock musician Ted Nugent, actor and musician Bill Mumy (Lost in Space), and Joel Hoekstra, guitarist for Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra—reinforcing a shared belief in Kinkel’s vision and his ongoing pursuit to speak and sing again with the voice that once defined his life.Produced over a 15-month period, the documentary was filmed, edited, and produced by Waysound Audio & Film and director Justin LeBreck. Kinkel serves as Executive Producer, alongside co-producers Wanda Speer, Alyssa Gummerson, and Kristen Todoroff.For more information on the film, visit: insearchofhislostcords.comFor more information on Eric Kinkel visit: erickinkel.comThe official trailer is here: insearchofhislostcords.com/#watch-trailer# # #

