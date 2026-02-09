‘Back in the Day’ Brings a Powerful 1960s Chicago Story to the Las Vegas Stage

A 1960s Chicago Musical

A Bronz’D Entertainment Production Presented by Lighthouse LV in Association with Black Pages International and S.A.V.E.

This story, set in 1962 Chicago, explores how a teen pregnancy sparks scandal, secrets, and soul-searching—testing family bonds, young love, and the values of the times.” — Eugene Parker

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new stage production, Back in the Day, is set to captivate Las Vegas audiences with a moving, music-infused story rooted in 1962 Chicago. Presented by Lighthouse LV in association with Black Pages International and Bronz’D Entertainment, the production explores themes of teen pregnancy, family loyalty, young love, and the moral crossroads of a changing era.Set against the cultural and social backdrop of the early 1960s, Back in the Day follows a family forced to confront scandal, secrets, and soul-searching decisions that test their values and relationships. The production blends heartfelt storytelling with musical elements that reflect the sound, spirit, and emotional depth of the time.The stage play will be performed at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, located at 3130 McLeod Dr. & Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89121.Showtimes• Friday, March 6, 2026 — 6:00 PM• Saturday, March 7, 2026 — Matinee 1:00 PM• Saturday, March 7, 2026 — Red Carpet 5:00 PM | Show 6:00 PM• Thursday & Friday, March 12–13, 2026 — 6:00 PM• General Admission: $35• VIP Admission: $50Tickets for multiple nights are available at:A Word from Eugene Parker Producer, director, and actor Eugene Parker shared his excitement about the production and its community partnerships:“We are excited to partner with Lighthouse LV and S.A.V.E., a local Veteran’s organization, as we present a Bronz’D Entertainment production of Back in the Day. This story, set in 1962 Chicago, explores how a teen pregnancy sparks scandal, secrets, and soul-searching—testing family bonds, young love, and the values of the times.”Publicist Statement Desirae L. Benson , multi-award-winning entertainment publicist and journalist, who represents Parker, emphasized the cultural relevance and emotional impact of the production:“Back in the Day isn’t just a play—it’s an experience. Eugene Parker has a rare ability to create work that resonates emotionally, culturally, and generationally. This production reminds audiences why live theater still matters. It reflects our past, challenges our present, and demands that we feel something real. If you care about culture, legacy, and storytelling done right, this is a show you need to be in the room for.”About Eugene ParkerEugene Parker is a respected director, producer, and actor whose work spans stage and screen. Known for championing culturally rich stories that center Black family dynamics, history, and resilience, Parker continues to make a lasting impact through his creative leadership and on-screen presence.In addition to his work with Bronz’D Entertainment, Parker is widely recognized by television audiences for his role as Mr. Keyes on the hit Tyler Perry series Sistas. His performances—both on stage and on screen—are marked by authenticity, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling.Whether leading productions behind the scenes or captivating audiences in front of the camera, Parker remains committed to creating meaningful, community-centered work that honors legacy while pushing contemporary narratives forward.Tickets & Sponsorship InformationWebsite: www.blackpagesinternational.com

