60+ Distilleries Reveal When Consumers Actually Buy Alcohol Online

New data identifies the most effective days and times to drive alcohol e-commerce sales, based on transaction data from more than 60 U.S. distilleries.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mash Networks today released new data identifying the most effective days and times to drive alcohol e-commerce sales, based on aggregated transaction data from more than 60 U.S. distilleries throughout 2025.The analysis reveals two distinct weekly sales peaks, each driven by different consumer behaviors, along with clear guidance on when alcohol brands should—and should not—invest in digital marketing.Mash Networks’ data shows alcohol e-commerce demand consistently clusters into two windows.Monday And Tuesday Evenings:Sales spike at the end of the day early in the week, when consumers are more likely purchasing for themselves as a personal reward or pick-me-up.“Early in the week, people often get home feeling worn out—not exactly planning big celebrations. But a relatively small online purchase can feel like a reward, which may help explain this spike in online alcohol sales,” said Mash Networks CEO Bruce Fougere. “Spirits brands should be showing up digitally in these moments.”Thursday Through Saturday Nights:The second and larger peak occurs late in the week, when both order volume and total revenue are highest. This surge is likely due to social behavior such as group gatherings, shared bottles, and last-minute buying decisions.“These are the most critical hours of the week for alcohol e-commerce,” Fougere said. “We feel that purchases during these hours are often influenced by social interactions and immediacy, which makes speed and ease of buying essential.”The Hours That Matter Most:Across all days of the week, data shows late afternoon and evening hours dominate performance, while daytime sales consistently underperform.“Running ads during the day is swimming upstream,” Fougere said. “Alcohol e-commerce is an end-of-day decision. Being top-of-inbox or top-of-feed in the evening consistently outperforms daytime efforts.”Based on the findings, Mash Networks recommends that adult beverage makers:-Schedule email, SMS, and paid media for late afternoon and evening-Experiment with ‘reward yourself’ messaging early in the week-Optimize for fast, frictionless buying on Thursday–Saturday nights-Avoid allocating meaningful ad spend to daytime hours“These patterns are remarkably consistent across all our partner brands no matter their scale, product line, or geographic presence,” Fougere said. “With margins tighter in 2026, timing is the easiest win—before you change creative or spend more, fix when you show up.”Mash Networks is available for interviews and appearances upon request.About Mash NetworksMash Networks is an e-commerce and insights platform built for the adult beverage industry. We help ambitious distilleries and passion-oriented beverage brands across the U.S. power compliant online sales while owning their customer experience and data—moving beyond basic e-commerce to drive sustained, data-driven growth.

