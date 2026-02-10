APCO Holdings Announces Executive Leadership Promotions to Support Growth and Service Excellence

Executive leadership changes to allow APCO to stay close to what their customers need and to help them succeed.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, today announced a series of executive leadership promotions and moves designed to strengthen its support of customers, expand growth across channels, and enhance operational capabilities.Tony Wanderon has been named Chairman of the Board while continuing to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APCO Holdings. In his expanded role, Wanderon will provide strategic oversight to the Board while continuing to lead the company’s long-term vision, growth strategy, and commitment to supporting dealers and partners through strong products, service, and operational discipline.Mark Cortez has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Formerly Co-Managing Director of EasyCare Sales, Cortez will now lead all direct dealer sales for EasyCare, including automotive, RV, marine, and powersports through the Rider’s Advantage brand, as well as GWC Warranty. In this role, Cortez will focus on aligning sales strategy across brands, deepening dealer relationships, and supporting continued growth across APCO’s dealer network.David DeCredico has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer (CXO) after serving as Senior Vice President of Reinsurance. DeCredico will continue to lead APCO’s reinsurance and wealth programs while expanding his scope to include indirect sales, services, consumer indirect sales, national accounts and acquisitions, and chemical sales. His role is focused on delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for dealers and partners across all channels.Christina Schrank has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Schrank will oversee Claims, Customer Service, and Operations, with a focus on efficiency, scalability, and service execution. Her leadership supports APCO’s commitment to fast, reliable claims handling and strong operational support for dealers and partners.John Lee has been named Chief Risk Officer. In this role, Lee will oversee insurer relationships and actuarial functions, helping ensure long-term program stability, disciplined risk management, and strong carrier partnerships that support APCO’s dealer-focused products.Rico Carroccio has been named Chief of Staff, leading strategic initiatives across APCO Holdings. Carroccio will work closely with executive leadership to drive cross-functional alignment and support initiatives that enhance enterprise performance.“These promotions and changes reflect APCO’s continued focus on building a leadership team that understands what our customers need to succeed,” said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings. “As our partners face a rapidly changing market, these leaders will help ensure we deliver strong products, consistent execution, and long-term stability they can count on.”Courtney Hoffman, President of APCO Holdings, added, “Our customers rely on us not only for innovative F&I products, but for value-added services, claims support, and financially advantageous wealth programs. This leadership structure allows us to stay close to our partners while continuing to invest in the people and systems that support their growth.”For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands and private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.