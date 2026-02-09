Lyco Workspace Solutions Named to Hartford Business Journal’s 2026 Book of Lists

Lyco Office Design Lyco Workspace Solutions logo

Lyco Workspace Solutions is on the Hartford Business Journal's 2026 Book of Lists, recognized for over 40 years of service and sustainable workspace design.

We’re grateful to be included on the list once again. Our focus has always been on delivering thoughtful, tailored solutions that help companies build productive, sustainable environments.” — Tom Lyon, Vice President

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyco Workspace Solutions is proud to announce its inclusion in the Hartford Business Journal’s prestigious annual list of top commercial office furniture dealers. The list, published recently, recognizes the leading firms in the region based on volume, service capabilities, and market influence.The recognition comes at a pivotal time for Lyco Workspace Solutions as it celebrates over 40 years of service. Specializing in high-quality remanufactured, new, and pre-owned systems from industry giants like Steelcase and Herman Miller, Lyco has become the go-to partner for businesses navigating the transition to modern, hybrid work environments.“We’re grateful to be included on the Hartford Business Journal’s list once again,” said Tom Lyon, Vice President of Lyco Workspace Solutions. “As a family-owned company, this recognition is especially meaningful to us. Being named to this list roughly 25 times reflects our long-standing commitment to helping organizations create workspaces that truly support how their teams work. Our focus has always been on delivering thoughtful, tailored solutions that help companies build productive, sustainable environments.”Lyco’s unique business model—blending high-end remanufacturing with a full suite of design and installation services—enables them to serve a diverse client base, ranging from local startups to Fortune 500 companies, across the Boston and NYC corridors. This inclusion on the HBJ list reaffirms their status as a regional powerhouse in the contract furniture industry.For more information on Lyco Workspace Solutions and their award-winning approach to office design, please visit lycoinc.com.About Lyco Workspace SolutionsLyco Workspace Solutions is a full-service commercial office furniture dealership headquartered in Manchester, CT. For four decades, the company has specialized in sustainable workspace design, offering an extensive selection of remanufactured, new, and pre-owned office furniture to businesses throughout the Northeast.

