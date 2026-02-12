The Museum of the Horseless Carriage Retains Architect Yoshiaki Tsuji A.I.A. for New Museum

Preliminary drawing of The Museum of the Horseless Carriage

HICKORY CORNERS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of the Horseless Carriage (MHC) is pleased to announce it has retained architect Yoshiaki “Aki” Tsuji A.I.A. to lead the design and development of its new museum to be located on the Gilmore Car Museum Campus in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Tsuji, who became known to the MHC building committee in part through his work on the expansion of the historical Pierce-Arrow Museum, also located on the Gilmore Car Museum Campus, will help guide the project from initial consultation through construction administration. The Museum of the Horseless Carriage is set to be a 10,000 square foot facility which showcases the story of the birth of the auto industry. This early period is known as the Brass Era, named after the brass trim (rather than chrome) that adorned pre-1916 automobiles. "While we selected Aki because of his commitment and exceptional track record," said Jay Follis, MHC Building Committee Chair, "his genuine enthusiasm for our project is both infectious and refreshing." The initial design concept for the new building’s exterior was developed by the members of the committee to resemble a 1910 dealership once located in Kalamazoo, Michigan not far from where the new museum will reside. When reviewed by prominent hobbyists, it drew praise. David Lyon, noted automotive historian and author, was positive about the historical reasoning and design, telling the committee, "You are right on the money -- what you have done is outstanding!" Tsuji, who was given the design as a starting point agreed. “I met the building committee members several times and was impressed by their enthusiasm,” he said. “They spent a lot of time researching buildings and the history of the 1900’s car industry. I’m glad to have a chance to work closely with them to create a successful project.”Design development is expected to begin immediately.About The Museum of the Horseless Carriage (MHC): The MHC is located in temporary quarters on the historic campus of the Gilmore Car Museum—North America’s largest auto museum— located in southwest Michigan about 30 minutes northeast of Kalamazoo. With a $5 million Capital Campaign now underway, the MHC’s goal is to build a permanent home on the Gilmore campus with $3.5 million for the new museum and $1.5 for an endowment to maintain it. More information about the museum and its campaign may be found at www.museumofthehorselesscarriage.org About Aki Tsuji A.I.A.: Prior to becoming an independent architect thirteen years ago, Aki Tsuji worked for 29 plus years as an architect and project manager at Pharmacia & Upjohn and then Upjohn/Pfizer. He is also working with the Pierce-Arrow Museum on its expansion.

