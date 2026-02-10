Ventiques Introduces the “TP30” Discount Event for Tradespeople (14th Feb to 13th March 2026)

Ventiques Introduces the “TP30” Discount Event for Tradespeople (14th Feb to 13th March 2026)

MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventiques is launching a support-oriented sitewide discount initiative aimed at tradespeople who need premium vent solutions for daily professional use. With the promo code TP30, trades professionals will receive 30% off on orders over $300. The event focuses on supporting construction and mechanical tradespeople by offering premium wooden and metal vents , which are more affordable for larger and ongoing projects.This offer values the work of tradespeople, which makes these products accessible for upgradation, renovations, and commercial projects at scale.The discount is valid on all aesthetically designed vents in both metal and wood finishes, redefining airflow through craftsmanship, aesthetics, and interior style. It could help professionals across America improve their spaces with its high-quality vent products at incredible prices.About the new Discount For TradesPeopleSupporting Professionals Across Construction and Mechanical Trades,Tradespeople work under plenty of pressure, given the short timelines. They also need to meet the specific requirements and standards that must be functional and aesthetically pleasing. With the TP30 event, Ventiques will help construction and mechanical trades professionals to manage their budgets and meet their specific requirements.The offer extends to various construction professionals, including- Carpenters- Masons- Plumbers- Electricians- Welders- HVAC Technicians- General Construction ProfessionalsAs new flooring installations, return grille replacements, heating system adjustments, and whole-space airflow improvements are day-to-day tasks for tradepeople, this discount could lubricate their needs at scale.It provides a realistic solution for consumers, rather than a hype-driven approach driven by scarcity. Hence, it enables tradespeople to make informed purchase decisions, thereby reinforcing Ventiques' value proposition and offering them a true benefit without relying on hyperbole in advertisements.Product EligibilityAll products by Ventiques qualify for this, including metal flush-mount vents, wood drop-ins, Kanyon adjustable height vents & wall returns, and all custom premium options.This discount could be particularly valuable because it has no exclusions. Now, let us shed some light on what kind of vents Ventiques offers and how you can redeem the discount.Metal Vents: Sustainability-driven, Aesthetically Appealing, and Made For Modern SpacesMetal vents are a small architectural detail that quietly plays a big role in how a space breathes, circulates air, and maintains comfort. Whether installed in floors, walls, or ceilings, these vents regulate airflow from HVAC systems while contributing to the overall aesthetic of a room.Key Benefits of Metal VentsOne of the most important advantages of metal vents is durability. High-traffic areas like hallways and living rooms put constant pressure on floor vents, and metalbased vent construction holds up far better than lighter materials. Steel and cast iron models, in particular, are designed to withstand foot traffic without bending or breaking.Another benefit of metal vents is their thermal performance. Moreover, these vents are also easy to maintain.Metal Vents for Tradespeople: What You Need to KnowMetal vents are essential hardware for HVAC, flooring, and construction pros. Unlike standard plastic registers, high-quality metal vents are durable, corrosion-resistant, and designed to sit flush with tile, hardwood, laminate, or carpet — which prevents tripping hazards and looks clean and professional once installed.Metal vents are Typically Preferred by Pros● Heavy-Duty Construction: Metal vents are made of powder-coated aluminium, which means they won’t crack, chip, or break when exposed to foot traffic, moving jobs, or heavy usage.● Simple Installation Helps Professionals: Flush Vents (sitting flat with the finished floor) assist plumbers with quick and repeatable installations (ideal for plumbers, carpenters, HVAC contractors, and remodelers).● Universal Fit: Many metal vents work with common duct sizes and multiple flooring types, so you don’t need to stock a dozen different models.● Flexibility-based Solutions: Metal vents are available in multiple finishes and patterns so that trades can meet any architectural or interior design requirements. From minimalist modern design to ornate detail, installers have the flexibility to provide an aesthetically pleasing solution that integrates well into the finished space.● Design-oriented SolutionsThis level of flexible design is especially valuable when doing renovations, as it will help to ensure a consistent appearance throughout the entire project.Types of Metal VentsMetal vents are fundamentally divided by their functionality, need and placement:● Floor registers: A premium, well-engineered floor register allows for unobstructed airflow through the HVAC system. They are made to sit flush with the flooring and are reinforced for weight-bearing usage.● Wall and ceiling grilles: They focus on airflow direction and visual integration.● Decorative vents: They are hyper-personalised, performance-oriented, and praiseworthy craftsmanship finishing touches in an interior — these components have now emerged as a design-forward architectural detail. These feature detailed patterns or finishes that double as design accents.● Adjustable registers: They include bespoke dampers that allow users to control airflow volume.How Tradespeople Are Leveraging the TP30 DiscountCost Efficiency Across Multiple ProjectsThe TP30 discount will allow many professionals in trades to buy vents in large quantities. By purchasing ahead of time, contractors could save money on top-quality parts and thus improve their margin without lowering the quality of their materials.As flooring installers and HVAC technicians are often managing many jobs at once, they can have consistent inventory when buying ahead and control their cost on a per-piece basis.Also, many professionals could take advantage of the discount period to stock the most common sizes of vents in their service vehicles or shops. This means that they could have access to reliable vendors, which could help reduce delays and to eliminate last-minute sourcing problems.● Precision-Engineered Design for Easy Installation:The discount features high-quality designer-grade venting systems at a fantastic value that could help improve airflow, temperature control, and provide a more up-to-date, modern look.● Site-wide Discount Allows Selection From a Wide CatalogueProducts such as metal vents, wood vents , wall grilles, drop-in models, flush-mount collection, and the adjustable Kanyon series are eligible for this discount. Hence, tradespeople could invest and save on ordering multiple and diversified vents for an interior upgrade and also select premium flush-mount options for their space, which can be installed in just a few steps, making it very easy to upgrade.● Aesthetic and Performance BenefitsVentique's discount may help tradespeople develop an aesthetically pleasing interior work profile and improve their space's performance. People could achieve significant savings and improve interior comfort and appearance by increasing airflow and enhance heat and cooling distribution.● Assisting Contractors in Quality Retention While BudgetingTradespeople usually have two objectives: delivering excellent results and sticking to budget expectations. With the TP30 discount, contractors could buy higher-quality vent products and control overall project costs.This is especially true for contractors looking to provide their customers with upgraded finishes without having to increase the cost of labour and installation. It allows for better flexibility in the choice of materials and planning while keeping an excellent quality of work.● High Performance meets Aesthetic Appeal.This durability translates directly into fewer replacements and fewer warranty concerns.For contractors, a vent that maintains its structure also protects the duct opening beneath it. A warped or broken vent can restrict airflow or create safety hazards. Using reinforced metal components helps ensure that installations remain stable long after project completion.Note: Accurate sizing and planning of vents is an essential part of installation for tradespeople. Having the correct size vent that fits the duct opening will allow air to flow through the duct without restrictions and will eliminate the need for any reworking after installations are complete. Therefore, tradespeople must verify their measurements in the early phases of their projects to ensure that they order and install the correct parts on time.● Another New Customer BenefitVentiques will provide new trade customers with another benefit through the discount. After processors complete account setup, tradespeople can redeem a one-time additional 10% discount on their first qualifying order.First-time Discount Breakdown for TradespeopleFor qualifying trades professionals:gives 30% off store-wideAfter account setup, a one-time additional 10% off is offeredFirst orders can be discounted by a maximum of 40%After the first order, future purchases will return to the standard promo level defined as per the event.This setup is designed to encourage tradespeople to complete their accounts early and secure a value-driven first large order.Wood Vent Highlights● Warm Wood Tones To Boost InteriorsWood vents add natural warmth and bring life to the interior spaces. They have become a favourite among tradespeople, as they are crafted from high-quality hardwoods that complement flooring beautifully and create a cohesive, elevated look. The wood vents have smooth finishes, rich tones, and detailed craftsmanship. They naturally blend into traditional, rustic, and modern design schemes.Custom Sizing & Style OptionsThere are two types of wood floor vents. One is a flush-mount wood floor vent known for its functionality, commonly installed during the installation of the wood flooring. The second type is a drop-in floor vent or an overlapping floor vent that sits on top of the flooring surrounding the vent opening, commonly done after installation of the floor. Tradespeople could select from a wide variety of wooden vent styles (including drop-in, flush-mount, sidewall/baseboard, and wall-return).Ventiques' Emphasis on Design and Trades-Grade ReliabilityVentiques products take into consideration both functionality and aesthetics. Vents offer and promote airflow efficiency and also serve as interior design elements.Functional versatility as well as vent product functionality and diversity are important for tradespeople as clients demand vents that seamlessly integrate into design elements like floors, walls, and custom trim, rather than conspicuously appearing as hardware.Professionals will appreciate the versatility of Wood and Metal vent products, which, depending on the needs of a job, can be tailored tothe architecture of the build, whether modern minimalist or a classic renovation.Most notable professionals who can take advantage of the discount:Tradespeople like carpenters, masons, plumbers, electricians, welders and carpenters) mechanical (HVAC technicians), contractors handling full-home builds, and remodelers who are selective in sourcing of luxury finish elements are leveraging the discount.HVAC specialists who require vents to perform without a hitch.Carpenters who are on the job covering vents with decorative woodElectricians and welders in commercial constructionBy concentrating on trades, Ventiques is positioning its offer to the people who require these products the most.Ventiques' Strengthening Relationships with Skilled Trades ProfessionalsThis event reflects Ventiques' strengthening of their support for the skilled trades community. Contractors and technicians are the integral components of vent product ecosystems in builds, and their support is surmised in the event of discounted pricing.Case Study: HVAC Technician Reducing Installation TimeOne residential HVAC technician focuses on winter replacement projects, adjustable height vent designs, and streamlined installations in multiple homes. Instead of spending extra labour adjusting vent placement, the product provided a better fit, and the technician was able to do more projects and even received time towards finishing for the clients to notice.Case Study: Renovation Contractor Managing Multi-Room UpgradesA renovation specialist managing a full-home remodel needed vents that would match brand new hardwood flooring that was installed throughout the property. The contractor sourced Ventiques wood vents in bulk to guarantee consistency throughout every room. The end product was seamless, and the vent setting, that blended into the new flooring and avoided basic vent covers that are mismatched and stand out in higher-end remodels.Case Study: Carpenter Delivering Custom-Level DetailCustom finish carpenters working on high-end interiors notice their clientele expect vents to be finished as though they were part of the build. With the use of Ventiques vents, these carpenters can deliver the customer’s perception of custom finishes without the added fabrication. This supports the workflow and satisfies the customer.How Tradespeople Easily Use the Discount CodeStep 1: Go to the Ventiques online store.Step 2: Check out the metal, wood, Kanyon, or custom vents.Step 3: Purchase qualifying products (a minimum must be added to your cart).Step 4: Use the discount code.Step 5: Finish your order to claim the trades-focused discount.What Trades Professionals Are Saying“Adjustable-height vents save time during installs and always provide a flush finish” are materials that Ventiques offers. David M. Renovation Specialist“There is a great improvement when using custom wood floor vents made by Ventiques.” They look custom-made. S. K. Interior design client“Vents that are tough and beautifully made are worth it.” Emma L. Home RenovatorAdvantages for Tradespeople to Start the New Year StrongFor trades professionals, the New Year is about preparing for the challenging Jobs. Vent upgrades during this season help ensure better HVAC efficiency, cleaner installations, and higher-quality results. From Durable vent solutions, trades professionals are able to get a head start to the New Year with materials that look amazing and perform to the high expectations.About VentiquesVentiques is a leading U.S. supplier of designer-grade wood and metal floor vents . It delivers aesthetically designed vents in both metal and wood finishes, including floor registers, vents, and return grilles, available in various standard and custom sizes. With its new discount code, tradespeople have a significant opportunity to upgrade work profiles and provide performance-oriented interior ventilation solutions. As a trusted name in premium wood and metal vents, the brand continues to set the standard for sustainability, bespoke models, aesthetic quality, and ultra-powered aluminium-coated vents.Ventiques' discount is based on the mission of bringing out the best in your home/office through premium quality air vent products that are designed to match any architectural style - whether it be a modern, traditional, transitional, or historic setting. Ventiques has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer and supplier of venting solutions and is committed to delivering innovative designs, superior craftsmanship, and a customer-centric approach.Intelligent State-of-the-art Solutions Are Helping Tradespeople Leverage Great CraftsmanshipBy launching the discount, Ventiques is providing beautiful flush-mounted air vents with superior construction that create the illusion of being completely hidden from view while delivering a high-quality designer finish. Ventiques is one of the most trusted names in ornamental register products and luxury ventilation accessories in the USA, thanks to its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship that meets today’s customer expectations. The quality of Ventiques’ products enhances both the beauty and functionality of the spaces.Ventiques has unveiled a brilliant opportunity with its new year special: an early-arrival discount, when Homeowners are more focused on the interior of their Homes as they prepare for the New Year. Ventiques offers products that combine function with high-quality design, and this discount provides all customers with the opportunity to view the entire collection of Metal Floor Vents, Wood Floor Vents, and Flush-Mount Designs. The company is offering a Sitewide Discount, allowing you to replace their Ventilation Systems without exceeding their project budget.To learn more, visit https://ventiques.com/ Media ContactVentiques – Media RelationsMinnesota, USAEmail: support@ventiques.comWebsite: https://ventiques.com/

Ventiques Original Style Vent Explanation Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.