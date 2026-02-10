Lovell Government Services Awarded Brainlab PMCE Contract, Expanding Capital Equipment Access Across Federal Healthcare

Brainlab PR Image

New partnership brings Brainlab’s patient monitoring and capital equipment solutions to VA and DoD facilities through streamlined federal procurement.

With Brainlab joining our PMCE catalog, we’re expanding access to high-acuity, capital-intensive surgical technology across VA and DoD facilities.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading federal distribution partner for medical, dental, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, today announced it has been awarded a Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment (PMCE) contract with Brainlab. The award expands Lovell’s federal portfolio beyond consumables to include capital equipment and patient monitoring solutions that support advanced care delivery across government healthcare settings.Adding Brainlab to Lovell’s federal catalog strengthens Lovell’s PMCE portfolio by expanding access to high-acuity, capital-intensive surgical technology for VA and DoD facilities. “With Brainlab joining our PMCE catalog, we’re expanding access to high-acuity, capital-intensive surgical technology across VA and DoD facilities,” said Chris Lovell, CEO and founder of Lovell Government Services. “This contract strengthens our ability to help federal health systems modernize care delivery through streamlined procurement and reduced administrative friction—while continuing to deliver the compliant, responsive support our customers expect.”Brainlab, a pioneer in digital medical technology, first partnered with Lovell in 2024. For more than 25 years, Brainlab has developed integrated hardware and software innovations for surgery and radiation therapy—helping hospitals and clinicians treat patients with cancer and other conditions affecting the brain and body.Expanding PMCE Capabilities for VA and DoDThrough this contract, Lovell will broaden the scope of solutions available to federal customers by simplifying acquisition of Brainlab PMCE technologies for clinical environments—supporting modernization efforts and improved operational efficiency.2025: Milestones That Set the Stage for 2026 GrowthThe Brainlab PMCE award builds on a year of momentum for Lovell, including:· Expanded ECAT Access: Increased presence within the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Electronic Catalog (ECAT), improving availability of medical-surgical supplies, dental equipment, and pharmaceuticals for DoD and VA customers.· NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation: Achieved National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) accreditation for pharmaceutical distribution, reinforcing compliance, quality, and supply-chain integrity.· Broader Federal Healthcare Engagement: Continued to deepen partnerships across federal healthcare programs, including the CMS space, expanding manufacturer access to Veteran, military, and civilian patient populations.· Revenue Milestone: Recorded $100M+ in sales in 2025, marking Lovell’s strongest financial year to date.· Inc. 5000 Recognition: Earned a fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting sustained growth and a mission-driven model.Looking Ahead: 2026 PrioritiesLovell expects to exceed prior performance benchmarks in 2026, driven by:· Additional ECAT contract awards and product placement· Expanded pharmaceutical distribution under its NABP-accredited model· Growing engagement across Medicare, VA, and DoD channels· Enhanced value-added services for manufacturers entering government markets“While we’re proud of what our team accomplished in 2025, we believe the best is yet to come,” Lovell added. “In 2026, we’re focused on scaling strategically, expanding supplier partnerships, and delivering even greater value across the federal healthcare ecosystem.”About BrainlabBrainlab digitizes medical workflows—from diagnosis to therapy—to give clinicians and patients better treatment possibilities. Its digital ecosystem supports modern healthcare technology in 4,000 hospitals across 120 countries. Munich-based Brainlab employs around 2,000 people with expertise spanning the healthcare value chain across 25 locations worldwide.About Lovell Government ServicesFounded in 2013, Lovell Government Services is a trusted SDVOSB vendor with a proven record of introducing suppliers to the federal marketplace. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal contracting space. The company partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, expand federal revenue, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

