Massagical Hands LLC Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Massage Therapist in East Meadow, New York

A welcoming threshold to holistic recovery. Our entrance is designed to provide an immediate sense of calm, transitioning clients from the bustle of daily life into a dedicated environment of professional therapeutic care. The heart of Massagical Hands. This treatment room is meticulously curated to balance clinical excellence with a serene atmosphere, ensuring every client receives personalized care in a premium, sanitized, and restorative setting Innovation in tradition. We utilize specialized heated suction bamboo cups to integrate thermal therapy with deep tissue decompression, showcasing our commitment to diverse, high-quality modalities that accelerate muscle recovery. Our professional home in East Meadow. Suite 130 represents our commitment to the local community, serving as the central hub for both our award-winning massage therapy and our expanding line of wellness products under Massagical Land. The Massagical philosophy: Expertise and Education. These "pillars" represent our dual focus on providing elite manual therapy today while equipping our clients with the tools and knowledge for long-term health and mobility.

EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Massagical Hands LLC as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Massage Therapist in East Meadow, New York. This distinction celebrates Massagical Hands’ commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Massagical Hands is a trusted medical massage therapy clinic in East Meadow, New York, recognized for its results-focused approach and high standard of care. Founded by CEO and New York State licensed massage therapist Tamu Ottley, the clinic is built on more than a decade of hands-on experience helping clients improve mobility, reduce pain, and restore balance. Tamu's approach focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of discomfort rather than simply managing symptoms. She is also certified in the Vodder technique for manual lymphatic drainage, further supporting whole-body wellness and recovery.At Massagical Hands LLC, personalized medical massage sessions are designed to meet each client’s specific needs, whether they are managing chronic pain, recovering from injury, or seeking improved overall well-being. The clinic offers evidence-informed wellness modalities including deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy, myofascial release, manual lymphatic drainage, and light stretching, along with therapeutic enhancements such as hot stone massage, hot compress therapy, bamboo cupping, Gua Sha, and sound therapy. Known for providing massage with intention, the Massagical Hands team delivers detailed, focused care aimed at restoring function and reducing pain. Proudly serving East Meadow and the surrounding communities, Massagical Hands continues to stand out for its strong client relationships, outstanding reviews, and commitment to meaningful, results-driven care.During the selection process, Massagical Hands stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Massagical Hands clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“As a 20 year old who trains hard, stays active, and values the aspect of recovery, I have to say Tamu has been a blessing. She doesn’t focus on just your muscles- she’s tuning into your whole system. Tamu does not perform any practices without deeply understanding and practicing the procedures, explaining them to a tee and why they work. When lay on her massage table, she knows exactly what’s wrong without me even giving an explanation. During my sessions, I am calm and more relaxed than ever. Whether I need to recover from a tough workout, feeling overwhelmed, or just out of sync, she helps bring me back to center. Nowadays, it’s hard to find professionals with this much passion for what they do. I consider Tamu part of my family and I’m so happy we met her.”“Tamu is truly the BEST at what she does! I've been a client at Massagical Hands for 2 years now, and it's been one of the best decisions I've ever made for my wellbeing. Tamu has a deeply intuitive touch, and is able to find tension you didn’t even realize you were carrying.What truly sets Tamu apart is her ability to blend her years of expertise as a massage therapist with her grounded presence. She doesn’t go through a routine; she actually listens to your body and meets it where it is that day. Furthermore, she doesn’t just work on your body — she helps you understand it! She’ll explain which muscles are involved, why they might be tight or inflamed, and how everything is interconnected, encouraging you to be in-tune with your own body.Tamu is incredibly professional, warm, and respectful. If you're looking for a massage therapist who supports your overall well-being, I can't recommend her highly enough!Thank you Massagical Hands! :)”“Tamu is AMAZING!! She really knows how to treat your body and takes the time to work on the areas that need it most. Her ability to just sense where your body needs the most attention is unbelievable!! She has helped my back pain so much!"“I have been a client of Tamu’s for many years and I can attest to her warmth, professionalism, and how truly special and healing her massage experience is. I had many shoulder issues and without Tamu, I believe I would have needed surgery. Now I have healthy shoulders and have my mobility back! Tamu was determined to find the root of my problem and help me. From the second you meet Tamu, you will feel it. You will be greeted with a warm smile, beautiful energy, and she genuinely cares and listens to your needs. Her ability to heal is truly magical and the atmosphere of her space makes you feel as if you have been transformed in mind, body, and spirit!”The Massagical Hands team remains dedicated to helping support all of their clients.For more information about Massagical Hands, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

