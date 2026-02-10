Submit Release
The Austin Company Expands Leadership Team with Vice President of Life Sciences, Chad Hawley

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin Company announces the appointment of Chad Hawley as Vice President and Market Leader for Life Sciences. With more than two decades of award-winning experience in healthcare diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and market development, Chad brings a proven track record of driving growth and leading high-performing teams.

Chad’s experience includes time in both pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device, and engineering and construction. He has held key leadership roles at Otsuka Pharmaceutical, CuraScript Specialty Pharmacy, Bayada Nurses, and Merck Pharmaceutical, where Chad was recognized with multiple national awards for his leadership and performance. Chad holds an MBA from Wayne State University and a BA from Western Michigan University.

Reflecting on his new role, Chad shared a guiding philosophy that has shaped his career: “purpose will save your life.” His focus on purpose-driven leadership aligns with Austin’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that make meaningful impacts for clients and communities.

Matt Eddleman, President and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “I am very excited about Chad joining our team as the Vice President and Market Leader for Life Sciences. He brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to our organization. Chad’s passion for innovation, team‑building skills, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision. I am confident that his contributions will help us reach new heights in the life sciences sector and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

About The Austin Company
The Austin Company is a provider of design-build solutions for complex, mission-critical facilities across the aerospace, food and beverage, life sciences, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, Austin delivers integrated services that bring our clients’ facility needs to life, from concept through completion.

For more information about The Austin Company and its design and construction capabilities, visit www.theaustin.com

