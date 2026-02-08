Jordanian National Illegally in the U.S. Sentenced to Prison for Firearm Violation

A Jordanian man residing in Lucas County has been sentenced to prison for possessing a firearm, which he was prohibited from having due to his status as an unlawful alien.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.