Madera Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Possessing a Firearm and Counterfeit Postal Keys

Brian Stan Hindman, 50, of Madera, was sentenced today to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of counterfeit postal keys.

