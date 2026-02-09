Submit Release
Two German-owned companies pay $2.1 million to resolve allegations of fraudulent PPP loans

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Kemper Systems America, Inc. and Thermacut, Inc. agreed to pay $2.1 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations of improperly obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for which they were not eligible to receive. 

