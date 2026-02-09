Happy Lamb Hot Pot Invites Las Vegas to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Happy Lamb Hot Pot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Chinese New Year begins, a holiday rooted in reunion, shared meals and new beginnings, Happy Lamb Hot Pot is welcoming the Las Vegas community to celebrate the season around the table.

Located at 4055 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119, Happy Lamb has been serving Las Vegas for more than a year, offering a group-friendly hot pot experience built around warmth, quality and time spent together. Chinese New Year, traditionally centered on gathering and abundance, aligns naturally with the way hot pot is meant to be enjoyed - slowly, socially and in good company.

At the center of the experience is Happy Lamb’s signature six-hour bone marrow broth. Crafted through a careful six-step process using more than ten hand-selected ingredients, the broth is simmered, rested and re-boiled until it develops a deep, balanced flavor. The result is a collagen-rich broth so full-bodied that it’s known for Happy Lamb’s “no dipping” approach, allowing guests to enjoy the broth on its own while still offering an unlimited sauce bar for those who prefer to customize.

Happy Lamb is also known for its premium lamb selection, sourcing natural lamb from regions including Inner Mongolia, the U.K., Scotland, New Zealand, Ireland and Australia. Thinly sliced and cooked tableside, the lamb is tender and clean in flavor, making the experience approachable even for guests trying hot pot for the first time.

To make gatherings easier during the Chinese New Year season, Happy Lamb is highlighting its $19.95 Happy Hour, offering an accessible way for friends, coworkers, and families to come together and share a meal. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 12 to 2:45 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m., excluding holidays, and is valid only at the Las Vegas location.

In addition to hot pot, the restaurant offers freshly prepared hot plates and complimentary dishes, making it easy for groups with different tastes to dine together. The experience encourages guests to cook at their own pace, linger at the table and turn the meal into a shared celebration.

With more than 100 locations worldwide, Happy Lamb is part of a global brand, but the Las Vegas location has built its following locally, welcoming long-time hot pot fans, first-time diners and families looking for a place to gather.

As Chinese New Year unfolds, Happy Lamb Hot Pot offers Las Vegas a simple invitation: bring a group, sit down, and celebrate together.

Guests can make a reservation by calling (702) 998-8097 or joining the waitlist upon walk-in. Connect with Happy Lamb Las Vegas on Instagram @happylamb_lasvegas or TikTok at @happylamblasvegas.

