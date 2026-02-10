Proteus Industries’ 8000EMR Series Flow Meters for Accurate Measurement in EMI-Rich Environment

EMI-resistant flow meters deliver stable, reliable performance for semiconductor, defense, industrial automation, and data center cooling applications.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proteus Industries , a leading manufacturer of precision flow measurement and monitoring solutions, announced its 8000EMR Series Flow Meters , engineered to provide accurate interference-free flow measurement in environments affected by high levels of electromagnetic interference (EMI).As modern industrial facilities and critical infrastructure systems become increasingly powered by high-frequency electronics, including variable frequency drives, RF power supplies, converters, and high-voltage equipment, EMI has become a growing threat to measurement stability. Standard flow meters operating in these environments may experience unstable readings, communication errors, or data. The Proteus 8000EMR Series is designed specifically to address these challenges, delivering consistent performance where electromagnetic noise is unavoidable.Designed for EMI Immunity and Measurement ConfidenceThe Proteus 8000EMR Series meets the IEC 61000-4-3 electromagnetic interference standard, offering exceptional resistance to radiated EMI in harsh electronic environments.Key design features include:• Full metal shielding that acts as a Faraday barrier against radiated emissions.• Isolated grounds and power circuits to prevent conducted noise and current loops.• Differential signal paths to reject common mode interference.• Digital filtering and conditioning to remove spikes while preserving response time.• Low-emission internal electronics to minimize electromagnetic footprint.These innovations enable the 8000EMR Series to maintain stable, accurate flow measurement without calibration drift, even near high-power electronic equipment.Built for Harsh, Real-World Applications• NEMA 4X / IP66 stainless steel construction for wet and industrial conditions.• Shock and vibration resistance per Mil-Std 810G.• Operating liquid temperature ranges from -40 to 90 °C.• Accuracy of ±3% of full flow range.• Compatibility with many advanced heat-transfer fluidsThese capabilities make the 8000EMR Series ideal for mission-critical flow monitoring for semiconductor manufacturing, defense platforms, industrial automation systems, laboratory equipment, and data center thermal management.“Electromagnetic interference is an unavoidable reality in today’s high-tech and high-power environments,” said Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing at Proteus Industries. “The 8000EMR Series was engineered to ensure customers can trust their flow data even in electrically noisy conditions by delivering the rugged reliability and measurement stability that critical processes demand.”Proven Performance in EMI-Heavy InstallationsThe 8000EMR Series has demonstrated resilience in installations surrounded by high-power electronics, from precision semiconductor equipment to military-grade systems. Wherever EMI is strong, Proteus flow meters provide consistent readings that help maintain process control and operational confidence.AvailabilityThe Proteus 8000EMR Series Flow Meters are available now. For product specifications, application support, or technical inquiries, visit: www.proteusind.com/8000emr About Proteus IndustriesProteus Industries Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.Philip FraustoProteus Industries Inc.+1 650-448-3285

